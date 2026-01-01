RELEASE: McDavid named NHL First Star of the Month

EDMONTON, AB – The NHL announced Thursday that Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid has been selected as First Star of the Month for December.

The 28-year-old dominated the league with 13 goals and 21 assists for 34 points in 15 games, recording at least a point in his final 14 games of the month and finishing eight points ahead of Edmonton teammate Leon Draisaitl and Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon.

McDavid became the first player to record 34 points in a single calendar month since Pittsburgh's Mario Lemieux in December 1995. With his assist on New Year's Eve vs. Boston, he also surpassed Tampa Bay's Steven Stamkos' 33 points in 16 games in April 2022 for the most in a single month by an active player.

Heading into 2026, McDavid and MacKinnon are tied for the NHL scoring lead with 70 points apiece, with the Oilers forward putting up 24 goals and 46 assists thus far.

With Edmonton now exactly halfway through their 82-game schedule, McDavid is on pace for 140 points, which would be the second-highest total of his career behind his 153-point campaign in 2022-23.