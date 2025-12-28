GAME RECAP: Flames 3, Oilers 2

CALGARY, AB – Connor McDavid recorded a goal to extend his point streak to 12 games, but the Edmonton Oilers came up short in their second straight meeting with the Calgary Flames on Saturday night, falling to a 3-2 defeat in the Battle of Alberta rematch at Scotiabank Saddledome.

"Coming out of three days off, we wanted to have a little better start than we did," Evan Bouchard said. "But I thought as the game went on, we got better."

Bouchard's power-play goal in the first period tied less than two minutes after Yegor Sharangovich gave the Flames a 1-0 lead tied thingsup for the Oilers, but timely goals from Ryan Lomberg and Blake Coleman gave the Flames a two-goal lead that they managed to protect for the victory despite McDavid's 24th goal of the campaign that came with 4:32 left in regulation.

McDavid's goal extended the captain's point streak to 12 games, totalling 13 goals and 19 assists, while Leon Draisaitl was able to push his own point streak to six games (3G, 10A) with an assist on Bouchard's power-play marker in the opening frame.

Goaltender Connor Ingram played well in his third straight start, but was handed the loss after stopping 29 of 32 shots.

The Oilers will continue their two-game road trip against the Winnipeg Jets on Monday night.