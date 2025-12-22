RELEASE: McDavid earns second straight First Star honour

The Oilers captain led the NHL in scoring over the past seven days with five goals and five assists

GettyImages-2252486199
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff
@edmontonoilers

EDMONTON, AB – For the second consecutive week, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid has been selected by the NHL as the First Star from the last seven days of action.

McDavid led the NHL with 10 points in four games, comprised of five goals and five assists, as the Oilers posted a 3-1-0 record with wins over the Pittsburgh Penguins, Boston Bruins and Vegas Golden Knights.

With a goal and two assists in Sunday's home win vs. Vegas, McDavid achieved the 18th point streak of 10 or more games in his career, which is second in NHL history to only Wayne Gretzky who had 31.

The 28-year-old has tallied 12 goals and 14 assists during his current 10-game point streak, vaulting him into the NHL's scoring lead with 62 points – one ahead of Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche.

McDavid wraps his 23rd of the season around Hart to open the scoring

