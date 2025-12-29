PREVIEW: Oilers at Jets

The Oilers flew to Winnipeg on Sunday morning from Calgary before heading right to practice at Canada Life Centre, where Jack Roslovic was taking reps at centre between Mattias Janmark and Trent Frederic on the third line to try and change the complexion of Edmonton's bottom-six forwards.
Matt Savoie was elevated in his place to play alongside Vasily Podkolzin and Leon Draisaitl on the second line.
With Kasperi Kapanen nearing a return in the new year, along with defenceman Jake Walman following a similar timeline, the Finnish forward's re-addition could come as a potential winger on the third line with Roslovic if the coaching staff believes the experiment to be a success.
"There's a possibility of him spending some time there at centre," Knoblauch said of Roslovic." We're just trying to get some traction with our top two lines. I think they've been playing really well. Our third and fourth lines, we're trying to find out the best mix for us. We've got Kapanen, who's close to returning, but just trying to find what's best, and the possibility of him being that centre for our third line might be a good fit for our team."
Defenceman Spencer Stastney was also moved up to the second pairing with Darnell Nurse, while Riley Stillman swapped places next to Ty Emberson on the third pairing with Alec Regula, who was the seventh defenceman at Monday's practice.
"We've been very happy with Spencer's game right from day one when he joined us," Knoblauch said. "What sets him apart is his skating, but also that he's not timid. He's very aggressive, very assertive with his gaps, and whoever he's been playing with, whether it's been Doc or Emberson, he's been really good.
"Another key aspect for a defenceman is not only defending, but being able to move the puck up and get it into our forwards' hands. I think he's done a pretty good job of that."