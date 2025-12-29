PREVIEW: Oilers at Jets

The Oilers close out their two-game road trip against the Jets on Monday at Canada Life Centre

Edmonton Oilers v Winnipeg Jets

By Jamie Umbach
The Edmonton Oilers will close out their two-game road trip on Monday night against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre.

You can watch the game on Amazon Prime at 5:30 pm MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 880 CHED.

A slow start proves to be costly as the Oilers drop a 3-2 decision in Calgary

WINNIPEG, MB – One more for the road, then it's a long stretch at home.

Following Monday night's road meetup with the Winnipeg Jets to close out their two-game road trip at Canada Life Centre, the Edmonton Oilers will have finished the worst of their travel this season as the calendar turns over to 2026 and the home-packed January portion of their regular-season schedule.

The Oilers will close out this two-game road trip coming out of the holiday break against Winnipeg on Monday before they host the Boston Bruins at Rogers Place on New Year's Eve, starting a stretch of 13 of their next 18 games on home ice before the NHL pauses again in early February for the Winter Olympics.

Edmonton dropped a 3-2 decision to the Flames on Saturday to split a back-to-back in the Battle of Alberta after winning decisively 5-1 back on Tuesday in the final game before Christmas, finishing off seven games in 11 days with a 5-2-0 record that included their last Eastern road trip this regular season.

It's a massive opportunity for the Oilers to gain some momentum in front of their own fans, while knowing they won't have to venture beyond the Central time zone, where they find themselves on Monday to try and quickly build back their game to where it was before Saturday's loss to Calgary.

"Going back every other day is great," said Calvin Pickard. "Every team's in the same boat. I honestly think the hardest part of our schedule is behind us in terms of road games, and we're looking forward to January, when we're home a lot. So we're excited to play in front of our fans."

Calvin speaks as he looks to get the start on Monday against the Jets

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed that Pickard will get the start in his hometown of Winnipeg on Monday after Connor Ingram started Edmonton's last three games, posting a 2.35 goals against average and .925 save percentage with two victories over the Golden Knights and Flames.

The Oilers will want to provide Pickard with the same type of support that Ingram received during his time in the crease -- allowing minimal chances defensively and scoring 11 times over three games with the help of a red-hot power play that's scored in seven straight games (12-for-28, 43.0 percent).

"We've been playing well," Pickard said. "Our power play's been really good. Special teams have been very good at limiting the other team's chances as well. Last night wasn't our best, but Calgary played very well and responded after we beat them pretty good in our building. Not going to win them all, and tomorrow's another good opportunity."

The Oilers picked up a 6-2 win in their first meeting back on Dec. 6 at Rogers Place, where 13 of their 18 skaters registered at least a point that night while Evan Bouchard (1G, 1A), Leon Draisaitl (1G, 1A) and Connor McDavid (2A) all had multi-point nights. Edmonton has earned at least a point in six of its last seven games against the Jets (4-1-2), and these two teams will play again to wrap up their season series on Jan. 8 back in Winnipeg.

Kris speaks in Winnipeg after the Oilers practiced on Sunday

The Oilers flew to Winnipeg on Sunday morning from Calgary before heading right to practice at Canada Life Centre, where Jack Roslovic was taking reps at centre between Mattias Janmark and Trent Frederic on the third line to try and change the complexion of Edmonton's bottom-six forwards.

Matt Savoie was elevated in his place to play alongside Vasily Podkolzin and Leon Draisaitl on the second line.

With Kasperi Kapanen nearing a return in the new year, along with defenceman Jake Walman following a similar timeline, the Finnish forward's re-addition could come as a potential winger on the third line with Roslovic if the coaching staff believes the experiment to be a success.

"There's a possibility of him spending some time there at centre," Knoblauch said of Roslovic." We're just trying to get some traction with our top two lines. I think they've been playing really well. Our third and fourth lines, we're trying to find out the best mix for us. We've got Kapanen, who's close to returning, but just trying to find what's best, and the possibility of him being that centre for our third line might be a good fit for our team."

Defenceman Spencer Stastney was also moved up to the second pairing with Darnell Nurse, while Riley Stillman swapped places next to Ty Emberson on the third pairing with Alec Regula, who was the seventh defenceman at Monday's practice.

"We've been very happy with Spencer's game right from day one when he joined us," Knoblauch said. "What sets him apart is his skating, but also that he's not timid. He's very aggressive, very assertive with his gaps, and whoever he's been playing with, whether it's been Doc or Emberson, he's been really good.

"Another key aspect for a defenceman is not only defending, but being able to move the puck up and get it into our forwards' hands. I think he's done a pretty good job of that."

