PREVIEW: Oilers at Jets

WINNIPEG, MB – One more for the road, then it's a long stretch at home.

Following Monday night's road meetup with the Winnipeg Jets to close out their two-game road trip at Canada Life Centre, the Edmonton Oilers will have finished the worst of their travel this season as the calendar turns over to 2026 and the home-packed January portion of their regular-season schedule.

The Oilers will close out this two-game road trip coming out of the holiday break against Winnipeg on Monday before they host the Boston Bruins at Rogers Place on New Year's Eve, starting a stretch of 13 of their next 18 games on home ice before the NHL pauses again in early February for the Winter Olympics.

Edmonton dropped a 3-2 decision to the Flames on Saturday to split a back-to-back in the Battle of Alberta after winning decisively 5-1 back on Tuesday in the final game before Christmas, finishing off seven games in 11 days with a 5-2-0 record that included their last Eastern road trip this regular season.

It's a massive opportunity for the Oilers to gain some momentum in front of their own fans, while knowing they won't have to venture beyond the Central time zone, where they find themselves on Monday to try and quickly build back their game to where it was before Saturday's loss to Calgary.

"Going back every other day is great," said Calvin Pickard. "Every team's in the same boat. I honestly think the hardest part of our schedule is behind us in terms of road games, and we're looking forward to January, when we're home a lot. So we're excited to play in front of our fans."