BLOG: Asher Barnett named to Team USA roster for 2026 World Juniors

EDMONTON, AB – Edmonton Oilers prospect and University of Michigan Wolverines defenceman Asher Barnett has been named to the U.S. National Junior Team for the upcoming 2026 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship, set to be held from Dec. 26 - Jan. 5 in St. Paul and Minneapolis, MN.
Selected by the Oilers during the fifth round (131st overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft, the 18-year-old from Wilmette, IL, has recorded eight assists over 20 games in his freshman season for the Michigan Wolverines, who sit atop the NCAA rankings with a 16-4-0 record.