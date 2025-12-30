PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Bruins

On a night when Connor McDavid needed a late assist on Zach Hyman's empty-net goal to extend his league-best point streak to 13 games (13G, 20A), Edmonton's depth shone through after winger Max Jones opened the scoring with his first goal of the season during the second period by converting off a hard forecheck in tandem with Curtis Lazar.

"We've been winning so many games on the sticks of Connor and Leon, and tonight Winnipeg did a pretty job keeping those guys in check," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "It's nice to see the other guys contribute. We should be able to win once in a while without them having to be a plus, and it was nice to see Max get his first goal."

Jack Roslovic followed it up 4:46 later as part of the Oilers' second-unit power play, burying a rebound past netminder Connor Hellebuyck from the left circle to double the lead to 2-0 with his 11th goal of the campaign – his first in the four games since returning on Dec. 21 from a nearly month-long injury absence.

"Seeing him get that was great," Pickard said of Jones. "He's an awesome guy. Makes me laugh, great to have around, and he's been playing well, giving us good energy, hitting, and playing hard. It was good to see him get rewarded."

With the help of Hyman's stick lift off a draw inside the Oilers' zone during the final two minutes with the net empty, the winger was able to ice the victory with his 11th goal of the season – all of which have come over his last 15 games – while extending his point streak to five games (3G, 5A).

McDavid recorded the primary helper on the empty-netter and now has 33 points (13G, 20A) during December over his 13-game point streak, while leading the NHL with 69 points (24G, 45A) in 40 games this season.