BLOG: Foegele finding his fit alongside Hyman and Nugent-Hopkins

PHILADELPHIA, PA – In the eyes of Head Coach Jay Woodcroft, winger Warren Foegele and his linemates Zach Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins earned every bit of success they experienced in Tuesday’s 6-1 victory over Nashville.

The bench boss has been especially pleased for No. 37, who’s been nothing short of steady for the Blue & Orange throughout Training Camp and the early stages of the regular season for the Edmonton Oilers.

“What we like to say is ‘earned, not given,’ and I think he's been someone that has had a good Camp, came in great shape, and he’s highly motivated. He's someone that has a certain [desirable] skill set," Woodcroft said of Foegele.

"What I liked about it is that he earned that opportunity to play with those two guys and made good on it, which is a feather in his cap.”

The 27-year-old saw an increased opportunity during Tuesday night’s victory over the Predators after a shuffling of the lines following a 0-2 start to the Oilers season led to the winger being elevated into the top-six alongside Hyman and Nugent-Hopkins – two steady, reliable players that complemented his similar workmanlike approach.

The line proved to be the Blue & Orange’s most influential trio, combining to produce nine points that came as a product of some hard collective forechecking, winning battles, and getting to the dirty areas to find more scoring opportunities.

Foegele picked up his first points of the season with a goal and an assist.