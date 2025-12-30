GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Jets 1

WINNIPEG, MB – Goaltender Calvin Pickard was terrific by making a season-high 41 saves, while forwards Max Jones and Jack Roslovic each provided crucial depth goals for the Edmonton Oilers, who came away with a 3-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Monday night.

"Obviously, there's some time between starts here, and you want to get into it, but I felt good," Pickard said. "I felt good in practice, and I'm confident. This is my third year here. I'm confident behind the group and just trying to do my job."

Pickard put in an exceptional performance in his hometown, allowing only a third-period goal to Jets captain Adam Lowry to lock down his first victory since Dec. 3 against Seattle by making 41 saves on 42 shots, including nine he made while shorthanded as part of an Oilers penalty kill that finished 3-for-3.

"Honestly, I felt pretty good the last month or so," Pickard said. "It's hard to get traction. I thought I played pretty decent in Montreal, pretty decent in Minnesota, but I just didn't get rewarded for it. I got some bounces tonight, and I got rewarded, so I like where my game's at. I want to keep that going."

Jones opened the scoring with his first goal of the season off some hard work on the forecheck with Curtis Lazar before Jack Roslovic added a power-play goal before the end of the second period, extending Edmonton's streak of scoring with the man advantage to eight (10-for-29) and making it 2-0.

After Lowry cut the deficit in half 5:46 into the final frame, Connor McDavid was able to extend his point streak to 13 games, totalling 33 points (13G, 20A), with the helper on Zach Hyman's empty-netter with 1:26 left in regulation that secured the Oilers the 3-1 victory to close out their two-game road trip.

"We've been winning so many games on the sticks of Connor and Leon, and tonight Winnipeg did a pretty job keeping those guys in check," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "It's nice to see the other guys contribute. We should be able to win once in a while without them having to be a plus, and it was nice to see Max get his first goal."

The Oilers will now host the Boston Bruins at Rogers Place on New Year's Eve before the calendar turns over to 2026.