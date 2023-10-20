GAME RECAP: Flyers 4, Oilers 1

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Flyers brought their typical brand of hard-to-play hockey to Wells Fargo Center on Thursday night, limiting the Edmonton Oilers to only 23 shots in a 4-1 victory in Philadelphia.

Zach Hyman scored the only goal for the Oilers, but Flyers' winger Cam Atkinson recorded two goals as one of three players to record a two-point night in the winning effort for the Orange & Black. Owen Tippett and Sean Couturier had two assists, while netminder and Sherwood Park, AB product Carter Hart stopped 22 shots in the win.

"We just simply got outworked," Warren Foegele said. "They wanted it more than us, and you can't win a game if you don't want it. Execution wasn't good either. I think that's what's kind of been hurting us the last couple of games – we're just not clean, we're not quick, and when we are quick we're a dangerous team."

Connor McDavid now has a point in each game this season after registering an assist to extend his point streak to four games (2G, 4A), and Jack Campbell made 29 saves in the defeat.

"I thought our game lacked urgency today," Head Coach Jay Woodcroft said. "I didn't see second and third efforts in all areas of the game. From up and down our lineup, not to our standard. We play towards a standard and it wasn't there for us tonight, and that's disappointing.

"It's going to have to get fixed quickly here."

Edmonton's overall record drops to 1-3-0 as they return to Rogers Place on Saturday night to host the Winnipeg Jets on Hockey Night in Canada.