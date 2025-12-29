PROJECTED LINEUP: Roslovic to centre third line against Jets on Monday

Jack Roslovic will centre the third line for the Oilers while Calvin Pickard will get the start in his hometown on Monday night at Canada Life Centre against the Jets

Edmonton Oilers v Columbus Blue Jackets

© 2025 Jason Mowry

WINNIPEG, MB – Forward Jack Roslovic is expected to centre the third line between Trent Frederic and Mattias Janmark on Monday night as the Edmonton Oilers close out their two-game road trip against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre.

"It's always something that I've loved the challenge of, and I love that it's a viable option, too," Roslovic said of the lineup change. "So it's something that I've always kind of strived to be, and hopefully, we can get some chemistry going on our line and find another way to help the team."

The 28-year-old is poised to play up the middle in Winnipeg after he was deployed as a centre by Head Coach Kris Knoblauch during Sunday's practice, where he was between Frederic and Janmark on the third line after primarily serving as Leon Draisaitl's winger in the top six for the 26 games he's been available this season.

Roslovic had been productive with 10 goals and eight assists in 23 games for the Oilers, with eight of his goals and 14 of his points coming at even strength, prior to a lower-body injury in late November that knocked him out of the lineup for nearly a month. He's gone pointless in the three games since his return.

The Columbus, OH product returned following an 11-game absence in a 4-3 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Dec. 21 and is looking to regain the form he was in before his injury, with Monday's move to third-line centre being an opportunity for him to have an even bigger impact in a different role.

Jack talks ahead of facing the Jets on Monday at Canada Life Centre

"It's obviously a couple of reasons, but just being able to play with great talent," Roslovic said. "The coaching staff has been really easy and fun to work with. The guys have been really awesome. So I think it's a mixture of being able to play my game, not having any outside stress, and just being able to do what I do. I think it's just been a mixture of all that."

Roslovic spent his first four NHL seasons with the Jets from 2016-20 and has been a major offensive contributor for the Oilers since signing a one-year contract in October, playing a complementary role that's going to be expanded against the Jets on Monday as they look to balance their scoring out.

"I think the one thing I always said about this team was the opportunity, and to be able to have some scoring weight off you just with other guys picking up slack," he said. "It's really just a chance to help a good team get a couple of inches better, so that's what I'm trying to do and just trying to be a good complementary player, as I've always had to help push a great group."

Goaltender Calvin Pickard will get the start in his hometown after Connor Ingram started the previous three games for the Oilers, posting a 2.35 goals against average and .925 save percentage.

Defenceman Spencer Stastney was also moved up to the second pairing during Sunday's practice, where he played alongside Darnell Nurse. Riley Stillman swapped places next to Ty Emberson on the third pairing, while Alec Regula was the seventh defenceman.

Kris speaks before the Oilers face the Jets on Monday in Winnipeg

View the Oilers Projected Lineup vs. Winnipeg below:

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman
Podkolzin - Draisaitl - Savoie
Frederic - Roslovic - Janmark
Jones - Henrique - Lazar

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Stastney
Stillman - Emberson

Pickard
Ingram

News Feed

PREVIEW: Oilers at Jets

GAME RECAP: Flames 3, Oilers 2

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Flames

PREVIEW: Oilers at Flames

RELEASE: Oilers to place Tomasek on waivers

BLOG: Asher Barnett named to Team USA roster for 2026 World Juniors

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Flames 1

PROJECTED LINEUP: Ingram to make second straight start in Tuesday's Battle of Alberta

RELEASE: Feeding Oil Country 50/50 raffle underway

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Flames

RELEASE: McDavid earns second straight First Star honour

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Golden Knights 3

RELEASE: Roslovic activated, Hutson loaned to Condors

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Golden Knights

GAME RECAP: Wild 5, Oilers 2

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Wild

RELEASE: Ingram recalled from Condors, Jarry placed on IR

GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Bruins 1