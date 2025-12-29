PROJECTED LINEUP: Roslovic to centre third line against Jets on Monday

WINNIPEG, MB – Forward Jack Roslovic is expected to centre the third line between Trent Frederic and Mattias Janmark on Monday night as the Edmonton Oilers close out their two-game road trip against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre.

"It's always something that I've loved the challenge of, and I love that it's a viable option, too," Roslovic said of the lineup change. "So it's something that I've always kind of strived to be, and hopefully, we can get some chemistry going on our line and find another way to help the team."

The 28-year-old is poised to play up the middle in Winnipeg after he was deployed as a centre by Head Coach Kris Knoblauch during Sunday's practice, where he was between Frederic and Janmark on the third line after primarily serving as Leon Draisaitl's winger in the top six for the 26 games he's been available this season.

Roslovic had been productive with 10 goals and eight assists in 23 games for the Oilers, with eight of his goals and 14 of his points coming at even strength, prior to a lower-body injury in late November that knocked him out of the lineup for nearly a month. He's gone pointless in the three games since his return.

The Columbus, OH product returned following an 11-game absence in a 4-3 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Dec. 21 and is looking to regain the form he was in before his injury, with Monday's move to third-line centre being an opportunity for him to have an even bigger impact in a different role.