PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Flames

Connor Ingram will make a third straight start for the Oilers in a rematch of the Battle of Alberta against the Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday night

Edmonton Oilers v Calgary Flames

© 2024 Getty Images

By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

CALGARY, AB – Reload the rivalry.

Goaltender Connor Ingram will start again for the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night at Scotiabank Saddledome when they attempt to run it back against the Calgary Flames for the second straight Battle of Alberta this holiday season, using the same lineup that earned them a 5-1 win at Rogers Place on Tuesday.

Ingram needed to make only 18 saves in a decisive win over the Flames earlier this week after the Oilers' offence, led by Leon Draisaitl's hat-trick and Connor McDavid's five assists, gave him all the support he needed to secure his second straight victory after his recall from the Bakersfield Condors last weekend.

"Definitely not an easy thing to come in like this," Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. "I think the first one was a quick turnaround for him, but just watching him, he just seems calm and confident in the net. We've definitely liked what we've seen, and we're trying to make it as easy as possible for him."

Ryan talks ahead of the Battle of Alberta rematch in Calgary

The 28-year-old netminder has been full value so far in his return to an NHL crease, but Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said it's been hard to strike a balance of giving Ingram opportunities while recognizing Calvin Pickard's contributions in the past and how well he's played under pressure for the Oilers when needed.

Ultimately, it's been about rewarding Ingram for the wins he's helped produce in recent games by giving him his third straight start on Saturday.

"He's obviously playing really well, played well against Calgary the last game and continuing with him is a reward for getting the wins," Knoblauch said.

"It's tough changing that up," he continued. "I know [Pickard's] numbers don't say that he's playing well. Unfortunately, I think we've played some really bad hockey in front of him when he's played, and it's been the opposite of the previous two years, when we played some of our best hockey. When he's been in that this year, it's been a little bit different, and that's shown in the type of chances we're giving up, and it's been really unfair for him.

"As for making that decision, it's been difficult. Here's a guy that has played well for us, has come up with some really big wins for us in the past, and we ultimately just wanted to see what Connor had in back-to-back games, because his first game was good and the second game didn't get tested very much. But when needed, he came up with some big saves."

Kris speaks in Calgary on Saturday before the Oilers rematch the Flames

View the Oilers Projected Lineup vs. the Flames below:

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman
Podkolzin - Draisaitl - Roslovic
Mangiapane - Henrique - Savoie
Jones - Frederic - Janmark

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Regula
Stastney - Emberson

Ingram
Pickard

