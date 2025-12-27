PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Flames

CALGARY, AB – Reload the rivalry.
Goaltender Connor Ingram will start again for the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night at Scotiabank Saddledome when they attempt to run it back against the Calgary Flames for the second straight Battle of Alberta this holiday season, using the same lineup that earned them a 5-1 win at Rogers Place on Tuesday.
Ingram needed to make only 18 saves in a decisive win over the Flames earlier this week after the Oilers' offence, led by Leon Draisaitl's hat-trick and Connor McDavid's five assists, gave him all the support he needed to secure his second straight victory after his recall from the Bakersfield Condors last weekend.
"Definitely not an easy thing to come in like this," Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. "I think the first one was a quick turnaround for him, but just watching him, he just seems calm and confident in the net. We've definitely liked what we've seen, and we're trying to make it as easy as possible for him."