PROJECTED LINEUP: Ingram to make second straight start in Tuesday's Battle of Alberta

Connor Ingram will make his second straight start & Trent Frederic will return to the lineup on Tuesday at Rogers Place when the Oilers host the Flames in the Battle of Alberta before the holiday break

By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Goaltender Connor Ingram will start his second straight game, while forward Trent Frederic will be back in the lineup for the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night when they host the Calgary Flames in the Battle of Alberta at Rogers Place.

Ingram will start consecutive contests for the first time since Feb. 6-9, 2025, when he was a member of Utah Hockey Club, after coming away with the victory in his Oilers debut against the Golden Knights on Sunday, making 26 saves on 29 shots in his first NHL start in nearly 10 months.

"We thought he was solid in the game against Vegas, played well, and hopefully he can build some momentum before we take this break."

After being a healthy scratch on Sunday for the first time this season, Frederic is looking to turn the page from a slow start to his tenure with the Oilers, hoping his reset will kickstart his revival to getting back to playing how he knows he can on Tuesday in the first of two straight Battle of Alberta matchups.

"I prepare pretty much the same," Frederic said. "Every game, I do the same warm-up and the same routine. I'd say just mentally, maybe just having a restart, trying to start the year over, and you can't go back to the past as much as you'd love to play better. So you just use it as a restart to start my season today."

Frederic said his game begins with his skating ability and playing with that physical edge that helped him form his identity early in his career, which saw him push up the ranks with the Boston Bruins to score 17 and 18 goals in his most productive seasons from 2022-24.

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said that it's important for Frederic to block out the noise and take some of the pressure off himself.

"I think it's really important to keep it as simple as possible," Knoblauch said. "I think there's so much going on in his head that he's like all players when they want to play a perfect game, trying to do all the right things, and then you're thinking about so much and the game's not natural. It doesn't happen quickly for you, and you end up being almost paralyzed.

"I think Freddie's put a lot of pressure on himself wanting to play better. I think his intentions are fantastic. He's a great teammate and a great person, and he wants to help out. He's just in a funk. So right now, you've got to be really careful about how much you show him. Things that we want to show are very precise, almost all aligning with his identity and what we need from him."

Forward Jack Roslovic made his return from an 11-game injury absence in Sunday's win, jumping back into his second-line role to record 15:29 of ice time in the 4-3 victory over Vegas after sustaining a lower-body injury in Edmonton's 8-3 defeat to Dallas back on Nov. 25.

"I felt good," Roslovic said. "There's nothing really that can get you back into game shape than playing the game, so it felt good to knock the rust off. It was big for me not to damage the team coming back, so I felt like I contributed a little bit."

Roslovic is looking to get back to where he left off before his injury, when he had 10 goals and eight assists in 23 games, with eight of his goals and 14 of his points coming at even strength.

"It's the nature of the game," he added. "It obviously sucks, but there's nothing you can do about it. You try to get back to your routine, get back to playing the way you were. You have the skills, so you gotta trust yourself and pick it right back up."

View the Oilers Projected Lineup vs. the Flames below:

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman
Podkolzin - Draisaitl - Roslovic
Mangiapane - Henrique - Savoie
Jones - Frederic - Janmark

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Regula
Stastney - Emberson

Ingram
Pickard

