BRAR'S BOOK: Leaders Lead 

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Capitals 0

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Capitals (11.24.23)

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Capitals (11.24.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Capitals (11.24.23)

RELEASE: Oilers to host Hockey Fights Cancer game on Tuesday

GAME RECAP: Hurricanes 6, Oilers 3

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Hurricanes (11.22.23)

BLOG: Oilers to be challenged by Hurricanes' strong lineup, tactics and home record

PROJECTED LINEUP: Janmark making his return to Oilers lineup vs. Carolina (11.22.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Hurricanes (11.22.23)

GAME RECAP: Panthers 5, Oilers 3

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Panthers (11.20.23)

GENE'S BLOG: That's For You, Mom

PROJECTED LINEUP: Pickard to make first Oilers start in Sunrise (11.15.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Panthers (11.20.23)

GAME RECAP: Lightning 6, Oilers 4

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Lightning (11.18.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Ducks

The Oilers open up eight of their next nine games at Rogers Place against the Ducks on Sunday

By Jamie Umbach
The Edmonton Oilers open up eight of their next nine games one home ice on Sunday night with a visit from the Anaheim Ducks to Rogers Place.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet at 7:00 PM MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630CHED.

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Ducks

EDMONTON, AB – Keeping things simple is the best approach when trying to work your way back up the standings.

The Edmonton Oilers closed out a four-game road trip on Friday night in D.C. with a rousing 5-0 shutout victory over the Washington Capitals after showing spurts of strong play in the previous three games that all ended in defeats; often as a result of some self-inflicted mistakes that ended up costing them the two points.

Stuart Skinner provided stellar goaltending with 25 saves while the offensive trio of Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins combined to produce 10 points in the victory that encompassed the strong power play (3-for-4), penalty kill (5-for-5), even-strength play and defending that Head Coach Kris Knoblauch spoke about after Thursday’s practice when describing the complete game he wanted see from his team moving forward.

“There are things to build off each game,” Knoblauch said after Saturday's practice at the Downtown Community Arena. “We're doing a lot of things right and I think we're starting to build each game and we're starting to slowly get better and put in more consistent 60-minute efforts.”

Kris addresses the media after the team's practice on Saturday

Edmonton’s game in Washington was much more streamlined from a simple approach towards playing predictably through the neutral zone and getting pucks in deep to allow their forecheck to go to work and take away pucks – much like what their opponents did in three straight losses for the Blue & Orange to Tampa Bay, Florida and Carolina.

“I think that's what we got after early putting pucks behind them,” defenceman Brett Kulak said. “It breaks them down and gives us momentum and it kind of tilts the ice for us, and we felt that against us early in Carolina, they were doing that.

“We all felt that they were putting pucks in and coming as hard as they could. When the ice tilts like that, it's hard to turn the tides. I thought we did that well [Friday]."

Brett chats with the media following Saturday's practice

More simple victories like in D.C. will be critical to the Oilers improving their 6-12-1 record and captain Connor McDavid, along with the rest of the locker room, believe it’s a performance that’s replicable heading into a stretch of eight of their next nine games at Rogers Place.

“It was a simple game. We played in straight lines,” McDavid said. “We were a little bit more predictable for each other kind of just advancing the puck and putting it in their zone and letting our forecheck go to work. I thought it was a pretty simple recipe and one that we can roll over.”

The Oilers welcome the Ducks to Rogers Place on Sunday who’ve lost their last five games, getting outscored 22-9 after a bright start from the young team in the Pacific Division that now owns a record of 9-11-0.

Anaheim has lost six of their last seven meetings with Edmonton but is one of the teams they need to leap in the standings as they try to build some consistency in their game, However, their offence is a lot more potent than in recent seasons with a sophomore Mason McTavish, who has 10 goals and 21 points in 20 games for the Ducks this year, and another up-and-coming young player in 2023 second-overall pick Leo Carlsson, who's registered nine points (6G, 3A) through 14 games.

"You peek at the standings and you keep an eye on things, our focus is tomorrow," Kulak said. "They're a lot different team than we've seen the past couple of years and we know that they're going to bring a good game in here and we've got to be ready.

"We can't think about what's going to happen or where we're going to be in game 82," Knoblauch added. "We've just got to look at where we are right now. If you look long-term, it just looks too daunting and it's too big of a task. You look at it right now and you just think about winning your next game."

Derek talks after the team returns from their road trip

