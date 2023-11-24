GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Capitals 0

PARTING WORDS

Draisaitl on being able to build on this victory and a road trip with mixed results:

"Yeah, I certainly think so. I think both first periods in Tampa and Florida were really good periods and we just kind of relapsed a little bit after that. But a lot of tight games. Obviously would have liked the goals against to be a little lower, but again, tonight's a good step and we'll try to build off it."

"We've got a lot of guys in here that care a lot, and I think sometimes that's a little misunderstood toward the outside, which obviously is unfortunate, but we care a lot. We want to win here. Has there been times or games where it hasn't gone our way as a leadership group? Yeah, of course. Have we been at our best all year? Absolutely not. But there's a lot of pride in this room and this tonight was a good step."

Skinner on the bounce-back effort for himself and his team after losing the first three games of the road trip:

"Yeah, sometimes it's harder than maybe it looks. Sometimes, you know exactly how you're going to show up the next day. For this one, it was just being able to rest, kind of throw that one away and just knowing who I am, knowing my game and just sticking to it and I think that was big for me. It's nice. After getting pulled in the first few minutes, to get a shutout it really feels good."

Knoblauch on the things that will give the Oilers confidence moving forward:

"I think previously you could see a lot of frustration on the power play. Getting three power-play goals and the passes and the plays that they were making, they look like they're kind of out of that funk. I think most importantly with our team play is how well we checked and the chances that we gave up tonight. There's going to be breakdowns, there are going to be chances that we give up, and we need our goaltending to make some big saves. Certainly, that happened tonight. It wasn't perfect, but it was a lot more of what we wanted or what we needed."