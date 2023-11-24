GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Capitals 0

WASHINGTON, DC – The Edmonton Oilers earned a decisive victory in the USA's capital on American Thanksgiving weekend, shutting out the Washington Capitals 5-0 at Capital One Arena on Friday afternoon to close out their four-game road trip with two points.
The Blue & Orange took a 2-0 lead into the first intermission off goals from Evander Kane and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins before converting three-of-four power plays in the middle frame to put the contest out of reach.
Leon Draisaitl notched two of those tallies as part of a 3-for-4 second period for Edmonton's man advantage and a three-point afternoon for the German – with his first of the day coming off a terrific set play with captain Connor McDavid.
Stuart Skinner secured his third-career shutout with 25 saves while Connor McDavid played provider all afternoon, contributing four assists as the First Star in the victory. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins posted a goal and two assists, including his first goal in 15 games on an impressive showing of hand-eye coordination to bat home Edmonton's second goal in the second period.
"I think we played with a lot of speed," Skinner said. "We hemmed them in their zone for a good amount of time, and whenever the puck came back to our end, I think our forwards did a great job on skating back, tracking back, and that takes a lot of selflessness. So that was very important. And the D had great gaps all night."
The Oilers return to Rogers Place on Sunday following their four-game road trip for a tilt against the Anaheim Ducks.
"It feels good. It's always nice to get a win to finish a road trip," Draisaitl said. "Obviously one good game for us, but this League is about doing it over and over again, so we're just looking to go home, reset and put another good game together."