PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Blue Jackets

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is on a six-game home point streak against Columbus recording two goals and five assists over that span. Darnell Nurse is also on a point streak against Columbus with points in four consecutive games. Jeff Skinner has put up nine points over his last six games against the Blue Jackets including two goals, but the Oilers as a team have struggled against Columbus recently.

The Blue Jackets defeated the Oilers 6-1 when they met in Ohio earlier this season and have won five of their last six meetings against their Canadian opponents. At even strength, the Blue Jackets have 22 goals to the Oilers’ nine over that span.

Over both franchise’s histories, Edmonton still has a significant advantage at home. They have won 24 of 33 all-time matchups when the Blue Jackets are in Edmonton.

The Blue Jackets have not had much success this season, but when they are leading in between periods, they have been hard to stop. When leading after the first period, they are 9-2-0 this season and are 8-0-1 when leading after the second.

However, if the Oilers can get ahead early, it should prove fruitful. The Blue Jackets have won once all season when trailing after the first period (1-5-0) and once when trailing after the second period (1-10-1).

Zach Werenski (26 points in 24 games) and Kirill Marchenko (24 points in 24 games) lead the way for the Blue Jackets’ attack.

Before Tuesday’s 3-0 loss to the Flames, the Blue Jackets had picked up points in six consecutive games.

The expected goalie for the Oilers is Stuart Skinner, who succumbed to the Blue Jackets’ offence last time out after giving up six goals. He has posted a .889 save percentage this season and a 2.97 goals-against average.

On the other end, the Blue Jackets are projected to start Elvis Merzlikins, who has posted a .894 SV% and a 3.00 GAA this season.