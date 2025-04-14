RELEASE: Oilers recall Josh Brown on emergency basis

The defenceman has played eight games with Edmonton this season plus 39 with AHL Bakersfield

GettyImages-2186508947
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Monday they have recalled defenceman Josh Brown from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors on an emergency basis.

The 31-year-old has played eight games for the Oilers this season with one assist while also suiting up for 39 games with Bakersfield and recording four helpers with a +8 rating.

Brown has played 298 career NHL games with 11 goals and 24 assists.

The Oilers also announced Monday they have loaned forwards Noah Philp and Derek Ryan back to the Condors after they were previously recalled on an emergency basis.

