PROJECTED LINEUP: Hutson to make NHL debut on Monday against the Kings

EDMONTON, AB – The Quinn-tessential arrival.

Fresh off signing his entry-level deal in Oil Country, right winger Quinn Hutson will make his NHL debut on Monday night when the Edmonton Oilers host the Los Angeles Kings at Rogers Place tonight in their final home game of the regular season.

“I think it's just a great spot and a great opportunity here,” Hutson said. “I think there's a lot of opportunities to develop here. Obviously, it's an unbelievable set-up and I'm just excited to get started.”

The 23-year-old is two days removed from losing 6-2 to Western Michigan in the final of the NCAA’s Frozen Four with the Boston University Terriers on Saturday, closing out his NCAA career that saw him record 114 points (56 goals) in 117 games over three seasons.

The older brother of Montreal Canadiens defenceman Lane Hutson and Washington Capitals blueline prospect Cole Hutson, Quinn posted 50 points (23 goals) in 38 games this season with Boston University and will get the chance to make an impression at the NHL level in Edmonton’s final two regular-season games.

“Obviously I’m still thinking about it. It sucks to lose making it that far in the season and coming up short, so I guess this is just a good way to forget about it," he said. "But it's definitely still there in the back of my head.”

Hutson's arrival couldn't come at a better time for the Oilers, who'll have more than a handful of key players out of the lineup tonight either for maintenance reasons or injuries as the team tries to get healthy before the start of their fourth consecutive meeting with the Kings in the first round of the playoffs.

The winger was on the ice for this morning's heavily optional pre-game skate that came after Edmonton's 4-1 victory over the Presidents' Trophy-winning Jets the previous night in Winnipeg, where he had the chance to skate with names like Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Evander Kane.

"A lot of nerves even going out for that skate right there," Hutson said. "Pretty nervous, but that's just part of the game."

"I want to go out there, play a safe game and just stick to what I usually do."