RELEASE: McDavid named Second Star of the Week

Oilers captain led the NHL in scoring with nine points in his return after an eight-game absence

GettyImages-2209202908
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – With nine assists in three games to lead the NHL in scoring over the past seven days, Connor McDavid has been selected as the Second Star of the Week.

The Oilers captain made his triumphant return to the lineup for Wednesday's 4-3 win over the St. Louis Blues as he collected three assists. McDavid was in on all four Edmonton goals on Friday in the 4-2 win over the San Jose Sharks. And on Sunday in Winnipeg, he closed out his week with two helpers in the 4-1 road victory over the Winnipeg Jets.

He has recorded a point in 16 consecutive games broken up by his eight-game injury absence.

With 26 goals and 73 assists, McDavid is one point away from securing his fifth consecutive and eighth career 100-point campaign with two games remaining on the schedule.

Brown buries a deke after a steal by McDavid to make it 1-0

News Feed

RELEASE: Oilers sign Quinn Hutson to entry-level contract

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Jets 1

RELEASE: Oilers sign Finnish defenceman Atro Leppänen

PREVIEW: Oilers at Jets

RELEASE: Oilers sign Samuel Jonsson to entry-level contract

RELEASE: Oilers recall Ryan on emergency basis

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Sharks 2

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Sharks

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Sharks

RELEASE: Oilers to celebrate Fan Appreciation tonight

RELEASE: Oilers recall Dineen on emergency basis

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Blues 3

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Blues

RELEASE: Pickard selected as Oilers nominee for Masterton Trophy

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Blues

RELEASE: Oilers recall Philp on emergency basis

RELEASE: New advanced security to further enhance Rogers Place fan experience

GAME RECAP: Ducks 3, Oilers 2