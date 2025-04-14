RELEASE: McDavid named Second Star of the Week

EDMONTON, AB – With nine assists in three games to lead the NHL in scoring over the past seven days, Connor McDavid has been selected as the Second Star of the Week.

The Oilers captain made his triumphant return to the lineup for Wednesday's 4-3 win over the St. Louis Blues as he collected three assists. McDavid was in on all four Edmonton goals on Friday in the 4-2 win over the San Jose Sharks. And on Sunday in Winnipeg, he closed out his week with two helpers in the 4-1 road victory over the Winnipeg Jets.

He has recorded a point in 16 consecutive games broken up by his eight-game injury absence.

With 26 goals and 73 assists, McDavid is one point away from securing his fifth consecutive and eighth career 100-point campaign with two games remaining on the schedule.