RELEASE: Oilers recall Ryan on emergency basis

Edmonton adds the veteran forward from AHL Bakersfield ahead of Sunday's game in Winnipeg

GettyImages-2205854016
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Saturday they have recalled forward Derek Ryan and defenceman Cam Dineen from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors on an emergency basis.

Ryan has recorded one goal and four assists in 35 games with the Oilers this season, as well as three goals and five assists in 13 games with the Condors.

Dineen is back with Edmonton after being loaned to Bakersfield prior to Friday's game vs. San Jose. The Oilers had previously made him an emergency recall on Thursday.

He is leading all Condors defencemen in scoring this season with nine goals and 34 assists in 59 games, and he has played one game for the Oilers this year on March 6 vs. Montreal.

The Oilers will play a back-to-back on Sunday and Monday, starting on the road against the Winnipeg Jets and returning to Rogers Place to host the Los Angeles Kings.

