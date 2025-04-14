GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Jets 1

WINNIPEG, MB – The vets were vibing in Winnipeg on Sunday.

The Oilers got goals from veteran forwards Connor Brown, Adam Henrique, Corey Perry and Viktor Arvidsson to post an impressive 4-1 road victory over the Jets for their third consecutive win.

Edmonton held the Jets to a season-low 18 shots on goal and Stuart Skinner turned aside all but one of them in his first game back between the pipes since March 26 against the Dallas Stars.

The victory gives the Oilers 99 points in 80 games and sets up an important encounter with their first-round playoff opponent, the Kings, on Monday at Rogers Place, as Los Angeles has 101 points in 79 games.

A fourth win in a row would give the Blue & Orange a chance to regain home-ice advantage in the upcoming post-season series.

"Everyone played a really solid game, whether it was our first or fourth line, all six defence, and Stu had a solid game, so it was nice to see," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said of the victory. "We got some key goals... it was a good team effort."

"I thought we had a good game," Brown added. "I thought we got contributions from everyone throughout our lineup. Goaltending was great... a lot of good things tonight."