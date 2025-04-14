RELEASE: Stanley Cup Playoffs set to return to Oil Country

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have clinched a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the sixth consecutive season and ICE District will once again become the centre of all the post-season action.
Playoff Tickets
- The Oilers will take on the Los Angeles Kings in Round 1 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
- Tickets for all four possible home games of Round 1 are on sale now at EdmontonOilers.com/Tickets.
- Fans are encouraged to sign up for Last Minute Ticket Alerts by texting LMTA to 587-855-5645.