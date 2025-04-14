RELEASE: Stanley Cup Playoffs set to return to Oil Country

Cheer on the Oilers from inside Rogers Place as well as outside in ICE District Plaza & Fan Park

_DSC6911
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have clinched a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the sixth consecutive season and ICE District will once again become the centre of all the post-season action.

Playoff Tickets

  • The Oilers will take on the Los Angeles Kings in Round 1 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
  • Tickets for all four possible home games of Round 1 are on sale now at EdmontonOilers.com/Tickets.
  • Fans are encouraged to sign up for Last Minute Ticket Alerts by texting LMTA to 587-855-5645.

Rogers Road Game Watch Parties

  • Rogers Road Game Watch Parties will once again take place inside Rogers Place based on the Round 1 schedule arena availability.
  • Rogers Road Game Watch Party tickets will go on sale once the Round 1 schedule for the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs has been announced.
  • Fans can purchase tickets for $10 and enjoy the Rogers Place playoff atmosphere and all the amenities. Net ticket proceeds from the Rogers Road Game Watch Parties will go to the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation in support of local charities across Oil Country.

ICE District Watch Parties

  • Fans can also cheer on their Oilers during both home and away games at the Ford Tailgate Party in ICE District Plaza and the Play Alberta Fan Park inside the Molson Hockey House Tent.
  • Admission is free of charge and fans of all ages are welcome.
  • This season, fans will need their free LOILTY Rewards membership to enter the Play Alberta Fan Park. Fans can sign up at LoiltyRewards.com and add their LOILTY Rewards membership QR code to their digital wallet to ensure a smooth entry.
  • Both the Ford Tailgate Party in ICE District Plaza and the Play Alberta Fan Park will offer an unforgettable experience for fans, featuring the live broadcast of the game with sound on giant screens, a wide variety of food and beverage options, live entertainment, exclusive ticket giveaways and other prizes, Oilers alumni and other special guest appearances.
  • Molson Hockey House in Ford Hall will be open for all home games. Adults 18+ are welcome and there is no cover charge.

Oilers Playoffs 50/50

  • The Oilers Playoffs 50/50 raffle is now live for Round 1 and will run until 11:00 PM after Home Game 2 in support of the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation, Ben Stelter Foundation, Kids with Cancer Society and Alberta Cancer Foundation.
  • Oilers Playoffs 50/50 tickets are available anywhere in Alberta at EdmontonOilers.com/5050.
  • Last year, Oilers Playoffs 50/50 jackpots averaged over $8 million with a record-setting jackpot over $21 million, creating nine new millionaires in Alberta over a two-month period and raising millions for Oil Country-based charities.

Oilers Playoff Gear

  • Limited-edition Oilers playoff gear is now available at the Official Oilers Team Store in ICE District Plaza and online at IceDistrictAuthentics.com.

Window Decals & Banners

  • Fans and businesses can proudly display their support for the Oilers with official 2025 playoff window decals and banners available now at WilliamHuff.com.

