PREVIEW: Oilers at Jets

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Jets

WINNIPEG, MB – Post-season berth secured. Final playoff prep commences.

The Oilers locked in their sixth consecutive trip to the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday with a 4-2 win over the San Jose Sharks, and they now have three games left on their regular season schedule starting with Sunday's road matchup in Winnipeg.

The Blue & Orange sit four points back of their soon-to-be first-round playoff opponent, the Kings, with a slight chance to regain second place in the Pacific Division and home-ice advantage in the series.

"The NHL schedule, it's a grind," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "I think we've done a pretty good job of battling through that mental fatigue. And then as you get closer to playoff time, which we have, in the last few weeks you're thinking about possible first-round matchups and clinching and all those things, and the importance of winning games to get into the playoffs. The guys have been focused. Unfortunate on the injury aspect, losing so many guys, but this is an exciting time."

The Jets are coming off a big night on Saturday as they clinched first place in both the Central Division and Western Conference with a 5-4 shootout win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Sunday's game is Edmonton's first trip to Winnipeg this season, as the Oilers hosted their first two meetings with the Jets, which resulted in a lopsided 6-0 defeat in the season opener on October 9, followed by a 4-3 overtime loss on March 20.

The Oiles have, however, won their last two trips to Manitoba's capital and three of their last four.