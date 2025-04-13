PREVIEW: Oilers at Jets

Despite missing multiple key players over the past few weeks – with Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Trent Frederic, Mattias Ekholm, Jake Walman, John Klingberg and Stuart Skinner all absent at various points – the Oilers have still managed to win five of their last seven games and two in a row heading into Sunday in Winnipeg.
"You want everybody healthy, but there's nothing you can do," said Corey Perry, whose 17th goal of the season in career game 1,389 was the eventual winner on Friday against the Sharks.
"If guys can't play, they can't play. You have to rally around the guys that are on the ice and come together. I think we have a group in here that can step up and fill holes and play bigger minutes, play bigger roles and get the job done."
McDavid did make his triumphant return to the lineup for Wednesday's 4-3 win over the St. Louis Blues, and the captain has assisted on seven of the team's last eight goals.
"Makes a huge difference," Perry said of McDavid's return. "He's the best player in the world for a reason. He's come in and he's looked like Connor McDavid, and we don't expect anything different. That's who he is and that's how he plays each and every night."
With both Ekholm and Hyman unable to finish Friday's game vs. San Jose, the Oilers announced Saturday they've recalled defenceman Cam Dineen and forward Derek Ryan from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors on an emergency basis.
On the flip side of Friday's injury report, Skinner dressed for the first time since March 26 and backed up Calvin Pickard. He is expected to tend the twine against the Jets on Sunday and start again in Edmonton's regular season finale on Wednesday in San Jose, while Pickard plays the Kings at home on Monday.