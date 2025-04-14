BLOG: Hutson hoping to impress in early Oilers audition over final two games

EDMONTON, AB – Hopefully from here on out for right winger Quinn Hutson, there won’t be any more bumps on the road (or runway) when it comes to kicking off his NHL career.

The 23-year-old was on a flight to Edmonton on Sunday night that had to make an emergency landing back in Denver after one of the engines caught fire during takeoff, creating for a nervous situation that luckily came to a resolution with no injuries.

“A little scared there for a second, but still made it,” Hutson said from Rogers Place on Monday.

“I make jokes about (flying) all the time,” he added. “I’ll stop making jokes about it now.”

Hutson was making his way to Edmonton after signing his two-year entry-level contract that became official on Monday morning, which will also be the day of his NHL debut after Head Coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed after the pre-game skate that he'll be in the lineup to face the Los Angeles Kings.

The Oilers are in desperate need of his services for Monday's important matchup with Los Angeles that could have a major impact on who'll get home-ice advantage in their fourth straight meeting in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. With their roster currently managing a laundry list of injuries with only two regular season games remaining, opportunity is knocking for the North Barrington, IL product to make an early impression.

“I think I just want to show that I could play here,” he said. “I want to show what my role will be in the future, and I think these next two games will be good practice for what that will look like.”

“I want to go out there, play a safe game and just stick to what I usually do.”