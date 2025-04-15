GAME RECAP: Kings 5, Oilers 0

EDMONTON, AB – Next time we're on home ice, expect a much different team and more determined effort.

The Edmonton Oilers were blanked 5-0 by the Los Angeles Kings at Rogers Place in their final home game of the regular season, conceding second place in the Pacific Division and home-ice advantage to their rivals for their first-round meeting in the Stanley Cup Playoffs following Monday night's defeat.

"The goal was to make the playoffs and then go from there," Corey Perry said. "We know who we're playing. We'll open up on the road. So be it. We've got to go out and do a job on the road. It's not the first time or the last time we're going to open a series on the road, so I've thought we've been decent on the road and we know how to play that boring style of hockey."

Goaltenders Darcy Kuemper and David Rittich combined to make 21 saves for the Kings and secure the team shutout, while their power play scored twice on eight opportunities through Quinton Byfield and Kevin Fiala in a penalty-filled evening for the Blue & Orange that saw them take 53 penalty minutes, including a five-minute major and a game misconduct served to defenceman Darnell Nurse for cross-checking Quinton Byfield in the second period.

Edmonton's power play went 0-for-6 in the defeat.

Former Oilers winger Warren Foegele opened the scoring early in the first period and finished the night with a goal and assist as one of five Kings to record multiple points to help their team secure home-ice advantage against the Oilers in the first round.

Playing the second of a home and away back-to-back, the Oilers competed with an injury-riddled lineup that included absences in forwards Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, Evander Kane, Trent Frederic and defencemen Mattias Ekholm, Jake Walman, Troy Stecher and John Klingberg.

"We played last night. There was travel and you can use all excuses, but it's the NHL and they're a good team over there," Perry added. "But lately, we've been doing a lot of good things without the big boys, and that's a good sign."

Winger Quinn Hutson recorded 14:27 of time on ice over 21 shifts in his NHL debut after signing a two-year entry-level contract with the Oilers on Monday morning – just two days removed from playing in the final of the NCAA's Frozen Four with the Boston University Terriers.

The Oilers will look to finish their regular season on a high note on Wednesday night against the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center.