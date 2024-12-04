RELEASE: Ekholm & Arvidsson to play for Sweden at 4 Nations Face-Off

EDMONTON, AB – Oilers defenceman Mattias Ekholm and forward Viktor Arvidsson have been selected to play for Sweden at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off coming up in February in Montreal and Boston.

Ekholm was one of seven defencemen picked to don the Tre Kronor at the inaugural NHL tournament to be held Feb. 12-20, 2025, joining Gustav Forsling, Victor Hedman, Erik Karlsson, Rasmus Andersson, Jonas Brodin and Rasmus Dahlin.

Arvidsson, meanwhile, was one of 13 Swedish forwards selected along with Filip Forsberg, William Nylander, Mika Zibanejad, Adrian Kempe, William Karlsson, Joel Eriksson Ek, Gustav Nyquist, Elias Pettersson, Lucas Raymond, Leo Carlsson, Elias Lindholm and Jesper Bratt.

Between the pipes will be Filip Gustavsson, Jacob Markstrom and Linus Ullmark.

Ekholm has scored two goals with eight assists in 25 games for the Oilers this season, and has now played 844 career regular season games with Edmonton and Nashville, recording 79 goals and 258 helpers. He also has an impressive +180 all-time plus-minus rating.

Arvidsson has recorded two goals and three assists in 16 games during his first season with the Oilers. He has played 562 career regular season games for Edmonton, Los Angeles and Nashville, scoring 181 goals and 186 assists with a +48 rating.

Their Oilers teammate and captain, Connor McDavid, was one of the first six players announced on June 28 as selections for Canada's 4 Nations Face-Off squad.

Canada and Sweden will square off in the tournament's opening game on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at Montreal's Bell Centre.