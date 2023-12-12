PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Blackhawks

EDMONTON, AB – Keep it Connor, cool and collected.

When the Edmonton Oilers host the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night in search of their eighth straight victory, it will be the first-ever meeting between two generational talents and former first-overall selections in Connor McDavid and Connor Bedard.

The Oilers captain is currently locked into a nine-game point streak totalling six goals and 17 assists, including seven multi-point outings. The scoring streak has vaulted McDavid back into the Top 10 in NHL scoring with 36 points in 23 games after sitting tied for 91st on Nov. 19 with 13 points in 12 contests.

Bedard has 11 goals and 12 assists through 27 games in his rookie NHL season, with the rookie sensation's double-digit goal total being higher than what McDavid had at this point in his career (10) despite being currently stuck in a five-game goal drought.

On the road, Bedard owns a nine-game point streak of his own where he’s chipped in eight goals and five helpers, but despite his best efforts, the Blackhawks have been outscored 27-11 during their six-game losing streak away from the United Center.