PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Blackhawks

The Oilers look to extend their win streak to eight games on Tuesday night when Connor Bedard & the Chicago Blackhawks visit Rogers Place

GettyImages-1843306353
By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

The Edmonton Oilers look to extend their win streak to eight games on Tuesday night when Connor Bedard & the Chicago Blackhawks visit Rogers Place.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet at 8:00 PM MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630CHED.

Hyman's second vs. Carolina is the Catelli Smart Play of the Week

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Blackhawks

EDMONTON, AB – Keep it Connor, cool and collected.

When the Edmonton Oilers host the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night in search of their eighth straight victory, it will be the first-ever meeting between two generational talents and former first-overall selections in Connor McDavid and Connor Bedard.

The Oilers captain is currently locked into a nine-game point streak totalling six goals and 17 assists, including seven multi-point outings. The scoring streak has vaulted McDavid back into the Top 10 in NHL scoring with 36 points in 23 games after sitting tied for 91st on Nov. 19 with 13 points in 12 contests.

Bedard has 11 goals and 12 assists through 27 games in his rookie NHL season, with the rookie sensation's double-digit goal total being higher than what McDavid had at this point in his career (10) despite being currently stuck in a five-game goal drought.

On the road, Bedard owns a nine-game point streak of his own where he’s chipped in eight goals and five helpers, but despite his best efforts, the Blackhawks have been outscored 27-11 during their six-game losing streak away from the United Center.

Pickard earns his first win as the Oilers make it seven straight

The first-ever meeting between the two generational talents isn’t overshadowing the exceptional winning streak the Oilers have assembled themselves since Nov. 24, going 7-0-0 and leading the NHL in goals per game (4.86) goals against per game (1.71), goal differential (+22) and power-play percentage (43.5) over that span.

With a victory on Tuesday, the Oilers can set the new NHL season high with an eight-game win streak and continue their climb up the standings that’s seen them go from 10 points out of a playoff spot on Nov. 23 to three points out at present day.

The OIlers can attribute their rise back to a .500 win percentage to a combination of strong special teams, individual scoring and stellar goaltending led by Sturt Skinner, who has a 1.82 GAA, .931 save percentage and one shutout during his current seven-game win streak.

But it was Calvin Pickard locking down the Oilers crease on Sunday against the Devils, turning aside 27 shots in a calming and steady performance to earn his first NHL victory since Jan. 28, 2022.

Edmonton’s penalty killers kept New Jersey’s League-leading power play off the scoresheet with a 4-for-4 evening, while the power play went 1-for-3.

Kris speaks about the team's 4-1 win over the Devils

“I don't think anyone's gone through a seven-game winning streak without good goaltending,” Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. “Your special teams have to be good and I think each night we've won the special teams battle or at least tied it. Then, the goaltending has been really rock solid, and any team that has success needs good goaltending.”

Evan Bouchard notched the game-winning goal on the power play in the second period and extended his point streak to 11 games – tied for longest among defencemen this season (Quinn Hughes, Filip Hronek) and tied for the second-longest by a defenceman in Oilers history (Paul Coffey).

