OLYMPICS: Draisaitl, Samanski both score as Germany advances with 5-1 win over France

MILANO -- Leon Draisaitl and Josh Samanski each recorded multiple points in Team Germany's 5-1 victory over Team France in a qualifying play-off on Tuesday at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena, advancing to quarterfinals at Milano Cortina 2026 where they'll face Team Slovakia on Wednesday.

Both Samanski and Draisaitl scored on the power play for Germany and assisted on each other's tallies, with No. 29 opening the scoring 3:40 into the contest before adding two more helpers to become the first German NHL player to have a three-point game at the Olympics after he

Draisaitl finished with a goal, two assists and four shots over a team-high 24:07 of ice time, while Samanski had a breakout game with a goal and an assist.

“Definitely a step in the right direction today,” Draisaitl said. “It's going to get harder; the tournament is getting smaller, and it's getting harder each and every round, so teams are going to get better. We know that. We're aware of that.

"We’ve got a big task ahead of us tomorrow, so today was a good step. We'll get ready for tomorrow.”