OLYMPICS: Draisaitl, Samanski both score as Germany advances with 5-1 win over France

MILANO -- Leon Draisaitl and Josh Samanski each recorded multiple points in Team Germany's 5-1 victory over Team France in a qualifying play-off on Tuesday at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena, advancing to quarterfinals at Milano Cortina 2026 where they'll face Team Slovakia on Wednesday.

Both Samanski and Draisaitl scored on the power play for Germany and assisted on each other's tallies, with No. 29 opening the scoring 3:40 into the contest before adding two more helpers to become the first German NHL player to have a three-point game at the Olympics after he

Draisaitl finished with a goal, two assists and four shots over a team-high 24:07 of ice time, while Samanski had a breakout game with a goal and an assist.

“Definitely a step in the right direction today,” Draisaitl said. “It's going to get harder; the tournament is getting smaller, and it's getting harder each and every round, so teams are going to get better. We know that. We're aware of that.

"We’ve got a big task ahead of us tomorrow, so today was a good step. We'll get ready for tomorrow.”

The two Oilers skaters connected when Samanski found Draisaitl with a beautiful backhand pass for one of his trademark one-timers on the power play under four minutes into the opening frame, wiring home from the right side past France netminder Julian Junca that opened things up for Germany.

“Everybody knows how good a passer -- not even a passer -- how good a player he is,” Samanski said. “I’m trying to find an area where he can lay into it. He’s done it a few times this tournament, but I haven’t really scored on the opportunities he has given me. It’s crazy what he sees on the ice.”

Draisaitl's 1,036 points for the Edmonton Oilers are by far the most by any German player on their roster at Milano Cortina 2026, and this was a historic individual performance for his nation on the international stage, but the superstar affirmed that it's all about the team as they look to compete for a medal.

“I'm thinking about wanting to compete for a medal with our group," Draisaitl said. "If the legacy filters into that, then sure, I'll take it. But this is a special time. We’ve got a great opportunity.”

Germany finished with three goals in the first period and concluded the contest 2-for-3 on the power play, including Samanski's first goal of the tournament at 7:01 of the third period that lifted his nation into a 4-1 lead after Pierre-Edouard Bellemare got France on the board in the middle frame.

Germany vs. France (Feb. 17)

The rookie's legacy isn't as intact as Draisaitl's, but the 23-year-old is finding a way to have an impact at Milano Cortina 2026 as he chases down a medal with Germany in his Olympic debut, and goals like those can go a long way in building confidence for a young player who's been making an impression.

“I’m just focused on what we are doing here right now,” Samanski said. “I haven’t had too many thoughts on the future. I’m just taking in all the moments that we can experience here. It’s a really exciting time.

“It’s nice to contribute. It was a really important game for us to show that we can play. Obviously, a great team effort today.”

The Germans will have less than 24 hours before they face the Slovaks in their first-ever meeting in the quarterfinals or later at an Olympic attended by NHL players, with Germany winning each of the previous games -- a 3-0 win in the preliminary round in 2002 and a 4-2 victory in the consolation round in 1998.

It will be Germany's first quarter-final appearance at an Olympics involving NHL players since a 5-0 loss to Team USA at Salt Lake City 2002.

“They're a deep team,” Draisaitl said. “They finished first in their group for a reason, and for us, it's a matter of finding our game early and getting to it and staying stingy.”

