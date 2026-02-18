RELEASE: Coffey to rejoin Oilers coaching staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Wednesday that Paul Coffey will return to the team's coaching staff.

The Hall of Fame defenceman will step back behind the bench after resuming his role as a Special Advisor to Ownership and Hockey Operations in July following a two-year stint leading the Oilers defence corps.

From his original appointment on November 13, 2023 through the end of the 2024-25 regular season, the Oilers allowed 2.78 goals per game, which was the fifth-best mark in the NHL over that span.

"I have been in regular contact with Paul since last summer and I believe we will benefit both as a team and as a staff from his return at this time," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said.

"I'm excited to return and work alongside Kris and the entire staff," Coffey said. "With 24 games left in the season, there is ample time to build on the many positives and build momentum for another long playoff run."

Coffey is expected back with the club this Friday as they continue their preparation to return to action next week in California following the Olympic break.