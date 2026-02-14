OLYMPICS: Draisaitl picks up helper for Germany in 4-3 loss to Latvia

Leon Draisaitl records an assist for Team Germany in a 4-3 defeat to Team Latvia in Group C preliminary action at Milano Cortina 2026 on Saturday at Milan Rho Ice Hockey Arena

Ice Hockey - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 8

© 2026 Getty Images

By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

MILANO -- Deutscheland & Draisaitl defeated.

Leon Draisaitl had an assist with 10 shots on goal over a team-high 28:30 of ice time for Team Germany in a 4-3 defeat to Team Latvia on Saturday morning at Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena, dropping their tournament record to 1-1-0-0 through two games of Group C preliminary action at Milano Cortina 2026

Despite having fewer NHL players in their lineup and receiving a heavy dose of Draisaitl, the Latvians earned the upset on a pair of goals from Dans Locmelis to pick up their first Olympic win over Germany in only their second-ever meeting at the tournament after the Germans won 4-1 back at Salt Lake City 2002.

Germany's previous defeat to Latvia came in a 3-1 loss during the preliminary stages of the 2018 IIHF World Championship.

Ice Hockey - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 8
Ice Hockey - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 8


Germany vs. Latvia (Feb. 14)

View the photos from Leon Draisaitl & Team Germany's 4-3 defeat to Team Latvia at Milano Cortina 2026 on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026.

Despite the Germans starting hot for the second straight game to lead 2-1 after the opening frame, taking the lead 2:06 into the first after Draisaitl scored 23 seconds in against Slovakia on Thursday, the Latvians would score three unanswered to lead 4-2 heading into the last eight minutes of regulation.

With his team's net empty, Draisaitl recorded an assist on Tim Stützle's tournament-leading third goal of the tournament with 2:19 remaining in the third period before Lukas Reichel's deflection struck the post in the final minute on Germany's last big chance at getting the game to overtime.

Through two Olympic contests, Draisaitl has registered a goal and three assists for Germany.

The Germans sit third in Group C behind Latvia and will face Team USA on Sunday at 1:10 pm MST to conclude the preliminary stages.

