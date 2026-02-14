OLYMPICS: Draisaitl picks up helper for Germany in 4-3 loss to Latvia

MILANO -- Deutscheland & Draisaitl defeated.

Leon Draisaitl had an assist with 10 shots on goal over a team-high 28:30 of ice time for Team Germany in a 4-3 defeat to Team Latvia on Saturday morning at Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena, dropping their tournament record to 1-1-0-0 through two games of Group C preliminary action at Milano Cortina 2026

Despite having fewer NHL players in their lineup and receiving a heavy dose of Draisaitl, the Latvians earned the upset on a pair of goals from Dans Locmelis to pick up their first Olympic win over Germany in only their second-ever meeting at the tournament after the Germans won 4-1 back at Salt Lake City 2002.

Germany's previous defeat to Latvia came in a 3-1 loss during the preliminary stages of the 2018 IIHF World Championship.