PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Kings

The Oilers look to snap their four-game skid in the second of a back-to-back against Los Angeles

Edmonton Oilers v Los Angeles Kings - Game Five

© 2025 Getty Images

By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

The Edmonton Oilers will conclude their back-to-back as part of a three-game California road trip on Thursday when they visit Crypto.com Arena for another Pacific Division battle against the Los Angeles Kings.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet at 8:30 pm MST or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 880 CHED.

Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock exclusive live and behind-the-scenes content from inside the locker room.

The Oilers fall 6-5 to the Ducks on Wednesday night in Anaheim

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Flames

LOS ANGELES, CA – Packed into the Pacific with not a lot of ground to give up.

Following last night's late defeat to the Anaheim Ducks, the Edmonton Oilers will look to immediately bounce back on Thursday night at Crypto.com Arena in the second half of their back-to-back against the Los Angeles Kings.

The Oilers are looking to regain the ground they gave up last night in the Pacific after Cutter Gauthier scored the winner with only 1:14 left in regulation to give Anaheim their first lead of the night and all two points late, earning a 6-5 victory and passing Edmonton for second in the division with their third straight win.

The Blue & Orange now sit one point back of the Ducks with a 28-23-8 record, having lost four straight games dating back to before the Olympic break, and four ahead of Thursday's opponent, the Kings, who currently find themselves out of a playoff spot despite having two fewer games played than the Oilers after losing 6-4 to the Golden Knights on Wednesday.

Edmonton is one point up on Seattle, who lost 4-1 to Dallas to keep the Oilers in the Pacific's top three.

The Ducks score the late winner in a 6-5 thriller at Honda Center

Matt Savoie recorded the first three-point performance of his career on Wednesday, starting with the assist on Jack Roslovic's opening goal only 13 seconds into their return from the Olympic break for the fastest opening goal of the season for the Oilers. 

The Oilers started on the front and doubled their lead to 2-0 before the first period's midway mark through Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, with Savoie getting his second helper.

Savoie would later score his 10th goal of the season to go along with his two assists and now has seven points (3G, 4A) over his last 11 games.

"It was a hard-fought game, trading chances," said Savoie. "Both sides just gave up a little too much and they were able to capitalize."

Ian Moore's answer back for the Ducks 1:27 after Nugent-Hopkins scored was their first of a few quick responses in the contest that saw them fight back from 2-0, 4-2 and 5-4 deficits to win it late with less than two minutes left through Cutter Gauthier.

Alex Killorn tied it just over three minutes into the second period before Zach Hyman and Evan Bouchard restored Edmonton's two-goal lead with tallies 35 seconds apart prior to the intermission, leading 4-2 after 40 minutes.

Matt speaks after his three-point night in a 6-5 defeat to the Ducks

Leo Carlsson and Olen Zellwegen scored 85 seconds apart early in the third to tie things up again, before it was Matt Savoie's power-play goal soon after that was followed up 46 seconds later by Beckett Sennecke to make it 5-5.

Anaheim's fifth goal ended goaltender Tristan Jarry's night after he gave up five goals on 25 shots, being replaced by Connor Ingram before Gauthier tallied the late game-winner.

"I wasn't happy with the goaltending," Knoblauch said. "The goals that we gave up, especially in the third period, yeah, I didn't like those. Definitely, there were other mistakes, but part of it is you need better goaltending, and tonight wasn't one of his best games."

Thursday's meeting between the Oilers & Kings is the second of three between the two Pacific rivals this season after Los Angeles picked up the extra point in a 4-3 shootout win back on Jan. 10 at Rogers Place.

News Feed

GAME RECAP: Ducks 6, Oilers 5

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Ducks

PREVIEW: Oilers at Ducks

OLYMPICS: McDavid, Canada settle for silver in 2-1 overtime loss to United States

OLYMPICS: McDavid's two assists help Canada rally past Finland in semifinal

OLYMPICS: McDavid sets new records as Canada avoids upset to Czechia in quarterfinal

RELEASE: Coffey to rejoin Oilers coaching staff

OLYMPICS: Draisaitl records helper as Germany falls to Slovakia in quarterfinal

OLYMPICS: Samanski makes big strides at Milano Cortina 2026

OLYMPICS: Draisaitl, Samanski both score as Germany advances with 5-1 win over France

OLYMPICS: Draisaitl, Germany to face France in qualifying round after 5-1 defeat to USA

OLYMPICS: McDavid makes Olympic history as Canada tops Group A with 10-2 win over France

OLYMPICS: Draisaitl picks up helper for Germany in 4-3 loss to Latvia

OLYMPICS: McDavid continues his dominance with three points in 5-1 win over Switzerland

OLYMPICS: Draisaitl's two points help lead Germany past Denmark in Group C action

OLYMPICS: McDavid records three assists as Canada shuts out Czechia in Group A opener

RELEASE: EOCF reaches record 65,449 kids across Oil Country in 2025

OLYMPICS: Draisaitl selected as Germany's captain