PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Kings

Matt Savoie recorded the first three-point performance of his career on Wednesday, starting with the assist on Jack Roslovic's opening goal only 13 seconds into their return from the Olympic break for the fastest opening goal of the season for the Oilers.
The Oilers started on the front and doubled their lead to 2-0 before the first period's midway mark through Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, with Savoie getting his second helper.
Savoie would later score his 10th goal of the season to go along with his two assists and now has seven points (3G, 4A) over his last 11 games.
"It was a hard-fought game, trading chances," said Savoie. "Both sides just gave up a little too much and they were able to capitalize."
Ian Moore's answer back for the Ducks 1:27 after Nugent-Hopkins scored was their first of a few quick responses in the contest that saw them fight back from 2-0, 4-2 and 5-4 deficits to win it late with less than two minutes left through Cutter Gauthier.
Alex Killorn tied it just over three minutes into the second period before Zach Hyman and Evan Bouchard restored Edmonton's two-goal lead with tallies 35 seconds apart prior to the intermission, leading 4-2 after 40 minutes.