PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Kings

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Flames

LOS ANGELES, CA – Packed into the Pacific with not a lot of ground to give up.

Following last night's late defeat to the Anaheim Ducks, the Edmonton Oilers will look to immediately bounce back on Thursday night at Crypto.com Arena in the second half of their back-to-back against the Los Angeles Kings.

The Oilers are looking to regain the ground they gave up last night in the Pacific after Cutter Gauthier scored the winner with only 1:14 left in regulation to give Anaheim their first lead of the night and all two points late, earning a 6-5 victory and passing Edmonton for second in the division with their third straight win.

The Blue & Orange now sit one point back of the Ducks with a 28-23-8 record, having lost four straight games dating back to before the Olympic break, and four ahead of Thursday's opponent, the Kings, who currently find themselves out of a playoff spot despite having two fewer games played than the Oilers after losing 6-4 to the Golden Knights on Wednesday.

Edmonton is one point up on Seattle, who lost 4-1 to Dallas to keep the Oilers in the Pacific's top three.