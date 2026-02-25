PREVIEW: Oilers at Ducks

Edmonton returns from the Olympic break to open a three-game road trip in Anaheim

GettyImages-2191793316
By Ryan Frankson
EdmontonOilers.com

The Edmonton Oilers return from the Olympic break on Wednesday when they visit the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center to open a three-game California road trip.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet at 8:30pm MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 880 CHED. Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock exclusive live and behind-the-scenes content.

Leon speaks about the Olympics after rejoining the Oilers in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, CA – The playoff push begins now.

The Edmonton Oilers are officially back from the Olympic break on Wednesday as they embark upon their final 24 matchups of the regular season and open a three-game road trip against the Anaheim Ducks.

The Blue & Orange lost their final three games prior to the Milano Cortina 2026 pause, dropping a 7-3 decision to the Minnesota Wild, 5-2 defeat to the Toronto Maple Leafs and 4-3 setback to the Calgary Flames.

They're still in second place in the Pacific Division – four points behind the Vegas Golden Knights in top spot – but sit just one point ahead of both the Ducks and Seattle Kraken, and four ahead of the Los Angeles Kings. The Oilers will also visit the Kings on Thursday and San Jose Sharks on Saturday as part of the Golden State swing.

"We've only got 24 games left, and we are right on the line of making or not making playoffs," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said following Tuesday's practice in Orange County. "Especially this road trip, there's not a stretch of games that are probably more important than they are right now playing the California teams."

"We know the position we're in," echoed forward Leon Draisaitl. "We've got to win games, we've got to bank in points and secure our spot in a playoff race."

Kris speaks following Tuesday's Oilers practice in Anaheim

Draisaitl rejoined his Oilers teammates in Anaheim on Tuesday after captaining Germany at the Winter Games in Milan. The Cologne native scored two goals and five assists in five appearances as his team was eliminated by Slovakia in the quarterfinals.

"Representing your country at a stage like that is special, and getting to play with some of my childhood friends and guys that I grew up with, that doesn't happen every day for me," he said of the experience.

"I think we had a better chance at having a better result. I didn't think we played our best towards the end, but nonetheless a great experience to play at that level and be able to see what the differences are from guys that play in Germany to the top end guys in the NHL. It was great. It was a lot of fun."

One of the top highlights for Draisaitl in Italy came before the tournament even started when he had the honour of carrying the German flag for the opening ceremonies.

"That was really, really cool," he said. "Probably one of the coolest things I've ever had the chance at doing. Walking in to 75,000 people and the Olympic rings hanging over you, that was pretty cool."

The other Olympian currently on the Oilers roster, Connor McDavid, arrived in Anaheim later in the day on Tuesday after competing in Sunday's gold-medal match for Canada against the United States.

While Draisaitl is expected to suit up against the Ducks, McDavid's return may not be as imminent. The captain will likely skate on Wednesday morning and then a decision on his game status will be made.

"We had some discussions in January about the possibility of what happens when the tournament ends, when he flies back, how he feels about coming back and playing immediately," Knoblauch explained. "A lot of it has to do with how he's feeling injury-wise, health-wise, energy-wise probably the biggest factor. There's a lot up in the air still and nothing's been ruled out."

Fellow forward Kasperi Kapanen is not expected to play against the Ducks or Kings as he recovers from an undisclosed ailment, but Knoblauch said the Finn will most likely suit up Saturday in San Jose.

News Feed

OLYMPICS: McDavid, Canada settle for silver in 2-1 overtime loss to United States

OLYMPICS: McDavid's two assists help Canada rally past Finland in semifinal

OLYMPICS: McDavid sets new records as Canada avoids upset to Czechia in quarterfinal

RELEASE: Coffey to rejoin Oilers coaching staff

OLYMPICS: Draisaitl records helper as Germany falls to Slovakia in quarterfinal

OLYMPICS: Samanski makes big strides at Milano Cortina 2026

OLYMPICS: Draisaitl, Samanski both score as Germany advances with 5-1 win over France

OLYMPICS: Draisaitl, Germany to face France in qualifying round after 5-1 defeat to USA

OLYMPICS: McDavid makes Olympic history as Canada tops Group A with 10-2 win over France

OLYMPICS: Draisaitl picks up helper for Germany in 4-3 loss to Latvia

OLYMPICS: McDavid continues his dominance with three points in 5-1 win over Switzerland

OLYMPICS: Draisaitl's two points help lead Germany past Denmark in Group C action

OLYMPICS: McDavid records three assists as Canada shuts out Czechia in Group A opener

RELEASE: EOCF reaches record 65,449 kids across Oil Country in 2025

OLYMPICS: Draisaitl selected as Germany's captain

OLYMPICS: McDavid named alternate captain, Draisaitl carries flag

RELEASE: Cold Lake selected for Celebrating Oil Country

GAME RECAP: Flames 4, Oilers 3