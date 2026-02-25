PREVIEW: Oilers at Ducks

ANAHEIM, CA – The playoff push begins now.

The Edmonton Oilers are officially back from the Olympic break on Wednesday as they embark upon their final 24 matchups of the regular season and open a three-game road trip against the Anaheim Ducks.

The Blue & Orange lost their final three games prior to the Milano Cortina 2026 pause, dropping a 7-3 decision to the Minnesota Wild, 5-2 defeat to the Toronto Maple Leafs and 4-3 setback to the Calgary Flames.

They're still in second place in the Pacific Division – four points behind the Vegas Golden Knights in top spot – but sit just one point ahead of both the Ducks and Seattle Kraken, and four ahead of the Los Angeles Kings. The Oilers will also visit the Kings on Thursday and San Jose Sharks on Saturday as part of the Golden State swing.

"We've only got 24 games left, and we are right on the line of making or not making playoffs," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said following Tuesday's practice in Orange County. "Especially this road trip, there's not a stretch of games that are probably more important than they are right now playing the California teams."

"We know the position we're in," echoed forward Leon Draisaitl. "We've got to win games, we've got to bank in points and secure our spot in a playoff race."