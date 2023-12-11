GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Devils 1

EDMONTON, AB – Seventh heaven.

The Edmonton Oilers extended their win streak to seven games by defeating the New Jersey Devils 4-1 at Rogers Place on the back of 26 saves from netminder Calvin Pickard, who secured his first career victory with the Blue & Orange on Sunday afternoon.

Stuart Skinner had started the last seven games for the Oilers, but Pickard was given the nod for Sunday's matinee and turned in a terrific performance between the pipes by limiting a star-studded offensive cast in New Jersey that includes Jack Hughes, Timo Meier and Jesper Bratt to only one goal on 27 shots for his first win in the NHL since Jan. 28, 2022.

Evan Bouchard extended his point streak to 11 games (5G, 11A) with the game-winning goal on the power play in the second period, while Connor McDavid followed suit by making it nine straight games with a point for the Oilers captain by hitting double-digit goals on the season with a tap-in tally during the opening five minutes of the final frame.

Evander Kane added an empty-net goal, along with Derek Ryan opening the scoring before the first intermission with his third tally of the campaign.

Edmonton is back to .500 in the standings (12-12-1) with the victory and can continue building on their strong seven-game run on Tuesday against the Chicago Blackhawks.