GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Devils 1

Calvin Pickard makes 26 saves for his first victory with the Oilers, who have now won seven straight games after defeating the Devils 4-1 at Rogers Place on Sunday afternoon

DEV_8649_1600
By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Seventh heaven.

The Edmonton Oilers extended their win streak to seven games by defeating the New Jersey Devils 4-1 at Rogers Place on the back of 26 saves from netminder Calvin Pickard, who secured his first career victory with the Blue & Orange on Sunday afternoon.

Stuart Skinner had started the last seven games for the Oilers, but Pickard was given the nod for Sunday's matinee and turned in a terrific performance between the pipes by limiting a star-studded offensive cast in New Jersey that includes Jack Hughes, Timo Meier and Jesper Bratt to only one goal on 27 shots for his first win in the NHL since Jan. 28, 2022.

Evan Bouchard extended his point streak to 11 games (5G, 11A) with the game-winning goal on the power play in the second period, while Connor McDavid followed suit by making it nine straight games with a point for the Oilers captain by hitting double-digit goals on the season with a tap-in tally during the opening five minutes of the final frame.

Evander Kane added an empty-net goal, along with Derek Ryan opening the scoring before the first intermission with his third tally of the campaign.

Edmonton is back to .500 in the standings (12-12-1) with the victory and can continue building on their strong seven-game run on Tuesday against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Oilers win their seventh straight on Sunday 4-1 over the Devils

FIRST PERIOD

Connor Brown is still in search of his first Oilers goal, but the breakthrough for the Blue & Orange finally came before the first intermission.

Brown had the puck in the back of the New Jersey net at 15:28 of the first period after it pinballed off the leg of goalie Akira Schmid and over the line, but a challenge from the Devils determined that Evander Kane got in the way of the netminder inside the blue paint, ultimately negating the celebrations for the winger's first goal in an Oilers uniform.

At the other end of the ice, Calvin Pickard was getting the start between the pipes in place of Stuart Skinner, who'd made seven consecutive starts for the Oilers before Sunday afternoon. The Devils found themselves on a three-on-one rush in the minute that followed Brown's disallowed goal and the 31-year-old netminder parried away a big blocker stop to keep things scoreless through the first five minutes of regulation.

Edmonton's power play failed to cash in on its first opportunity, but the penalty kill turned away two looks for the Devils with the man advantage in the opening 20 minutes to make it 22 of their last 23 penalties killed off during the Oilers current six-game winning streak. New Jersey came into Rogers Place on Sunday afternoon with the League's top power play this season at 34.2 percent.

Derek Ryan is one of those principal penalty-killers for the Oilers and he got them on the board with 1:24 remaining before the intermission when the 36-year-old received Sam Gagner's pass from below the goal line and chipped his third goal of the campaign this season short-side past Schmid.

Ryan one-times a pass from Gagner to put the Oilers up 1-0

SECOND PERIOD

Make it 11 GAMES for Evan Bouchard and his incredible point streak.

The 24-year-old blueliner blasted his second power-blay 'Bouch Bomb' in as many games beyond Akira Schmid at 5:40 of the middle frame to double Edmonton's advantage and push his point streak to 11 games.

Bouchard already became the second-ever Oilers defenceman to record a double-digit point streak on Friday when he joined Paul Coffey in that small statistical category with a goal and assist in a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Wild.

The Oilers were leading 2-0 on the scoreboard and doing a good job at stifling New Jersey's star-studded offence with only 12 shots allowed through two periods.

Bouchard extends point streak to 11 games with power-play blast

THIRD PERIOD

That's about as easy as they'll come for Connor McDavid.

It might've been an easy tap-in for the captain into an open cage, but the work put in by Evander Kane and Zach Hyman behind the New Jersey goal to steal the puck from a stranded Akira Schmid made the play happen, as Kane popped the puck out front to his generational centre to reach double digits for goals.

With all eyes on Bouchard's point streak, McDavid has quietly assembled a nine-game run of his own with six goals and 16 assists over that span.

The Devils got on the board through Jesper Bratt just 30 seconds after McDavid made it a three-goal lead to spoil Calvin Pickard's shutout, but after the Devils put in their best push of the game with 15 shots over the final period, Kane completed the 4-1 victory in the final few minutes when he iced the game with an empty-netter.

McDavid's tap-in for his 10th tally extends the Oilers lead

PARTING WORDS

Check back following tonight's game for post-game reaction from the Oilers locker room.

News Feed

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Devils (12.10.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Devils
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Devils (12.09.23)

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Devils
POST-GAME: Bouchard building his arsenal with 10-game point streak

POST-GAME: Bouchard building his arsenal with 10-game point streak
GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Wild 3

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Wild 3
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Wild (12.08.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Wild
BLOG: Janmark to celebrate his 500th NHL game on 31st birthday

BLOG: Janmark to celebrate his 500th NHL game on 31st birthday
RELEASE: EOCF launches Holiday Homestand 50/50

RELEASE: EOCF launches Holiday Homestand 50/50
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Wild (12.08.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Wild
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Wild (12.07.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Wild
POST-GAME: Foegele, McLeod & Janmark making up a confident, trustworthy third line

POST-GAME: Foegele, McLeod & Janmark making up a confident, trustworthy third line
RELEASE: Oilers recall Gleason, assign Broberg to Bakersfield

RELEASE: Oilers recall Gleason, assign Broberg to Bakersfield
GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Hurricanes 1

GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Hurricanes 1
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Hurricanes (12.06.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Hurricanes
RELEASE: Shirts Off Our Backs presented by Rogers returns Friday

RELEASE: Shirts Off Our Backs presented by Rogers returns Friday
BLOG: Ekholm boasts about Bouchard's offensive acumen 

BLOG: Ekholm boasts about Bouchard's offensive acumen 
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Hurricanes (12.06.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Hurricanes
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Hurricanes (12.05.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Hurricanes
BLOG: Oilers penalty kill's resurgence a result of increased ownership from players

BLOG: Oilers penalty kill's resurgence a result of increased ownership from players