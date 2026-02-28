PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Sharks

Zach Hyman and Leon Draisaitl each picked up power-play goals to make it 6-1 on the Kings just 31 seconds into the third period, with McDavid's primary assist on his German teammate's 30th goal of the campaign giving him 100 points in 60 games – the fourth-fastest rate that No. 97 has reached the century mark for points.

Defenceman Jake Walman added his sixth and seventh goals for his second multi-goal game of the season to round out the scoring in an 8-1 victory.

Matt Savoie registered two more assists to record multi-point efforts in back-to-back games for the first time in his career following his first three-point effort in defeat against the Ducks on Wednesday.

The St. Albert product has nine points (3G, 4A) over his last 12 games and sits 11th in NHL rookie scoring with 23 points (10 goals) in 60 games this season.

The Sharks are engulfed in a four-game losing streak of their own that was extended on Thursday in a 4-1 defeat to the Calgary Flames, where they gave up four unanswered goals after Tyler Toffoli lifted them into a 1-0 lead early in the second period.

The Oilers have won seven straight games against the Sharks by a 31-11 margin after coming back to win 4-3 in overtime during their last meeting on Jan. 29 at Rogers Place.

Saturday's meeting will be the first reunion between Macklin Celebrini and Connor McDavid since they caught fire together with Team Canada at Milano Cortina 2026.