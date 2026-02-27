GAME RECAP: Oilers 8, Kings 1

LOS ANGELES, CA – Lesson learned. Two points secured.

One night after squandering multiple leads to the Anaheim Ducks and ultimately losing 6-5, the Oilers were dominant from start to finish up the freeway in Los Angeles as they cruised past the Kings 8-1 to put an emphatic end to their four-game slide.

Connor McDavid scored a goal and an assist to hit 100 points on the season, while Leon Draisaitl led the way with a goal and three helpers, and Zach Hyman also had a big night with a tally plus two assists.

Between the pipes, Connor Ingram made 21 saves for the victory as the Oilers outshot the Kings 37-22. The Blue & Orange will look to take two of three on their California road trip as they visit the Sharks on Saturday afternoon for another divisional battle in San Jose.

"We let the last one slip away, back-to-back divisional games where things are really tight," Hyman said. "They're all like four-point games and we've got another one against San Jose coming up. It feels like almost over half our games are against our division and it's pretty tight, so these are important."