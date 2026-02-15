OLYMPICS: McDavid makes Olympic history as Canada tops Group A with 10-2 win over France

MILANO -- After three appearances, No. 97 has already made Olympic history.

Connor McDavid recorded another three points, picking up a goal and two assists to build his tournament scoring lead to nine points in three games as Team Canada eased their way into the Quarter-Finals at Milano Cortina 2026 with a 10-2 victory over Team France at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.

The Oilers captain posted three points in his third straight game to become the first player in an Olympics attended by NHL players to achieve the feat, helping Canada finish first in Group A with a perfect 3-0-0-0 record and in position to finish as the top seed in the tournament with a +17 goal difference.

McDavid needed only three games to equal the Canadian record for points at an Olympics attended by NHL players (10) set by Jonathan Toews back in Vancouver in 2010, while leaving himself only two points shy of passing Teemu Selanne and Saku Koivu's tournament record of 11 points.

McDavid picked up helpers on a pair of teammates' first goals at the Olympics, assisting on Tom Wilson's opening goal at 11:19 of the first period and Cale Makar's tally just over two minutes into the middle frame before he exploded off the rush 20 seconds into the third period to make it 7-1 for Canada.

McDavid now leads the Olympics in scoring with nine points (2G, 7A) in three games, three more than Slovakia's Juraj Slafkovsky (3G, 3A).

Six different Canadians had multiple points, including three points each for McDavid (1G, 2A), Macklin Celebrini (2G, 1A) and Sidney Crosby (1G, 2A), whose 15 career points at an Olympics attended by NHL players are now the most by any Canadian.

Canada is through to the Quarter-Finals and awaits the result of the United States-Germany later this afternoon, where the USA will need to win by 10 goals to pass Canada for the top seed in the tournament.