OLYMPICS: McDavid's two assists help Canada rally past Finland in semifinal

MILANO -- Connor & Canada will go for gold.

Connor McDavid recorded two assists, including the helper on Nathan MacKinnon's game-winner with 35.2 seconds left in regulation, as Team Canada rallied from behind again at Milano Cortina 2026 to secure a spot in Sunday's gold-medal game with a 3-2 comeback win over Team Finland in the semifinals.

The Oilers captain set a new points record (13) at a single Olympics attended by NHL players with a pair of power-play assists on Sam Reinhart's response in the second after Finland scored shorthanded to lead 2-0 before he set up MacKinnon for the winner in the last minute of the third to complete the comeback.

Canada is the first nation at an Olympics attended by NHL players to post back-to-back comeback wins in the medal rounds.

McDavid put in another heroic effort for Canada to help push them through to the gold-medal game and now has two goals and 11 assists in five contests, breaking a tie for the most points in a single tournament with Finnish legends Teemu Selanne and Saku Koivu, who each had 11 at Turin 2006.

Finland netminder Juuse Saros made 36 saves in defeat, while Jordan Binnington stopped 15 shots to earn his fourth win of the tournament, backstopping Canada to their second major final in as many years following last year's 4 Nations Face-Off triumph over the United States.

Canada will face either Team USA or Team Slovakia on Sunday in the gold-medal game.