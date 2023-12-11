RELEASE: Oilers Skills Competition to be held January 4

$15 tickets go on sale this Friday with net proceeds going to the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation and NHLPA Goals & Dreams Fund

Oilers_2324_SkillComp_1920x1080_OnSaleFri

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced today that the team's 2023-24 Skills Competition presented by Rogers will take place on Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM at Rogers Place.

This fan-favourite, family-friendly event will feature a variety of exciting competitions to showcase the players' strength, accuracy and speed.

Tickets start at $15 and go on sale this Friday, December 15 at 10:00 AM at EdmontonOilers.com/Skills. Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets early as the event is expected to sell out quickly.

Net proceeds from the Skills Competition will go to the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation and NHLPA Goals & Dreams Fund.

AROUND THE RINK | Skills Comp

