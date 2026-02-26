GAME RECAP: Ducks 6, Oilers 5

ANAHEIM, CA – Cutter Gauthier's goal with 74 seconds left in the third period gave the Anaheim Ducks their first lead of the night and a 6-5 victory over the Oilers on Wednesday as NHL action resumed after the Olympic break.

The Oilers either led or were tied for nearly 59 minutes, but the Ducks hung around all game and grabbed the two points with the late tally, moving ahead of Edmonton in the Pacific Division standings.

The Blue & Orange will look to get back in the win column and end their four-game winless skid when their California road trip continues on Thursday against the Kings in Los Angeles.

"It was a hard-fought game, trading chances," said Matt Savoie, who led the Oilers with a goal and two assists on the night. "Both sides just gave up a little too much and they were able to capitalize."