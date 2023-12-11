GENE'S BLOG: Connor vs. Connor

I'm like every fan of every team but with a twist. When the Edmonton Oilers schedule comes out, I look it up and down to pick out games that are more important or meaningful. Normally, I'll look at my kids' birthdays to see if Edmonton is playing that day, and even worse whether they're on the road. I'll also check out the schedule before and after the holiday break.

When my kids were young, especially, I would look at where I would be on Halloween. I would always search over the schedule for matchups against Canadian teams, or the reigning Stanley Cup champions, and I also kept elite teams or players like Pittsburgh (Crosby), Washington (Ovechkin) and Colorado (MacKinnon) at top of mind.

Add another one to the list in Chicago and Connor Bedard. It's such an added delight that he's also named Connor and was a first-overall pick and won a gold medal at the World Juniors, and whose every move has been followed since he was a teenager or even younger. It's only been eight years since the first generational Connor was drafted, compared to the most recent generational Connor to arrive on the hockey scene.

One has proven he was worthy of that 'generational' label and the other one is in the process of doing the same. It's early, but you can't argue with what the younger Connor has done to start his National Hockey League career. He's tallied 11 goals and 10 assists in 26 games. At this pace, he would finish at 35 and 32 for 67 points.

As a quick reminder, McDavid's rookie season wrapped up with 16 goals and 32 assists for 48 points in only 45 games after he missed significant time with his collarbone injury. If you prorated that over a full season, his numbers would have been 29-58--87, which would have likely won him the Calder Trophy over Artemi Panarin's 77-point campaign.