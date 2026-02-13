OLYMPICS: McDavid continues his dominance with three points in 5-1 win over Switzerland

McDavid put in another dominant showing at Milano Cortina 2026 with his first Olympic goal and two assists in Canada's 5-1 win over Switzerland at the Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on Friday

Ice Hockey - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 7

© 2026 RvS.Media/Monika Majer

By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

MILANO -- Unstoppable Connor, unstoppable Canada.

Connor McDavid put in another dominant display for the Red & White after scoring his first Olympic goal and adding two assists for Team Canada in a 5-1 victory over Team Switzerland at the Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena, guaranteeing Canada its place in the Quarter-Finals at Milano Cortina 2026.

McDavid was on another level once again by scoring the opener 5:45 into the first period on the power play before adding two more assists to increase his tournament-leading tally to six points (1G, 5A) through two games -- the most by a Canadian in the first two games of an Olympics involving NHL players.

McDavid's line with Nathan MacKinnon (1G, 2A) and Macklin Celebrini (1G, 1A) combined for eight points in the victory that was Canada's 12th win in a row at the Olympics with NHL players in attendance, raising their record at the tournament to 2-0-0-0 with a plus-nine goal difference (10-1).

Cale Makar also had two assists, while Logan Thompson stopped 24 of 25 shots in his Olympic debut.

Canada will be back in action this Sunday when they face Team France at 8:40 am MST.

No. 97 is not messing around at these Olympics and continues to surprise after demonstrating for the second day that he can set the physical tone, coming out of the gates flying for Canada and making a physical statement in the first few minutes before inevitably getting involved in their opening goal.

McDavid caught Andrea Glauser with his head down on a heavy shoulder check behind the net as the puck was rimmed around the boards in Switzerland's zone, which ultimately led to the defenceman leaving the game after the Oilers captain once again stepped up physically early on with the body.

Then, as you would've expected, McDavid got in on the scoring early to register his first Olympic goal with the short-side finish off Nathan MacKinnon's cross-ice feed on the power play that snuck inside the post on goalie Akira Schmid to give Canada the 1-0 lead less than six minutes into the first.

The captain's first tally of the tournament marked his fifth point in his first four periods at the Olympics.

McDavid became the fourth Canadian player to record multiple points in consecutive Olympic games involving NHL players when he found Thomas Harley wide open coming into the Swiss zone to increase the lead to 2-0 with his second point of the contest in the game's opening 11 minutes.

Canada led 2-1 after 20 minutes when Pius Suter got one back for Switzerland on the power play, which was followed by a physical and intense middle frame that saw McDavid answer for his check on Glauser earlier in the game by getting lined up along the boards by New Jersey Devils forward Timo Meier.

Canada was able to come out of the second period with a 3-1 lead following Macklin Celebrini's second goal of the tournament 4:14 into the middle frame.

After Sidney Crosby deflected home Mitch Marner's feed 7:28 into the third period to put Canada up by three, McDavid picked up a secondary helper on MacKinnon's 5-1 tally that saw his line all get on the scoresheet after Celebrini's forecheck worked the puck open to McDavid to create the goal.

Late in the contest, Swiss forward Kevin Fiala was taken off the ice on a stretcher following a hit along the boards from Tom Wilson.

News Feed

OLYMPICS: Draisaitl's two points help lead Germany past Denmark in Group C action

OLYMPICS: McDavid records three assists as Canada shuts out Czechia in Group A opener

RELEASE: EOCF reaches record 65,449 kids across Oil Country in 2025

OLYMPICS: Draisaitl selected as Germany's captain

OLYMPICS: McDavid named alternate captain, Draisaitl carries flag

RELEASE: Cold Lake selected for Celebrating Oil Country

GAME RECAP: Flames 4, Oilers 3

RELEASE: EOCF's Pick to Win game returns

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Flames

GAME RECAP: Maple Leafs 5, Oilers 2

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Maple Leafs

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Maple Leafs

RELEASE: Oilers sign Leppanen to one-year extension

RECAP: 2025-26 Oilers Skills Competition presented by Rogers

GAME RECAP: Wild 7, Oilers 3

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Wild

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Wild

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Sharks 3 (OT)