OLYMPICS: McDavid continues his dominance with three points in 5-1 win over Switzerland

MILANO -- Unstoppable Connor, unstoppable Canada.

Connor McDavid put in another dominant display for the Red & White after scoring his first Olympic goal and adding two assists for Team Canada in a 5-1 victory over Team Switzerland at the Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena, guaranteeing Canada its place in the Quarter-Finals at Milano Cortina 2026.

McDavid was on another level once again by scoring the opener 5:45 into the first period on the power play before adding two more assists to increase his tournament-leading tally to six points (1G, 5A) through two games -- the most by a Canadian in the first two games of an Olympics involving NHL players.

McDavid's line with Nathan MacKinnon (1G, 2A) and Macklin Celebrini (1G, 1A) combined for eight points in the victory that was Canada's 12th win in a row at the Olympics with NHL players in attendance, raising their record at the tournament to 2-0-0-0 with a plus-nine goal difference (10-1).

Cale Makar also had two assists, while Logan Thompson stopped 24 of 25 shots in his Olympic debut.

Canada will be back in action this Sunday when they face Team France at 8:40 am MST.