OLYMPICS: Draisaitl, Germany to face France in qualifying round after 5-1 defeat to USA

Germany will battle France in the qualifying round on Tuesday for a spot in the Quarter-Finals after Leon Draisaitl & Josh Samanski were each held pointless in a 5-1 loss to Team USA to conclude Group C action

Ice Hockey - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 9

© 2026 RvS.Media/Monika Majer

By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

MILANO -- Leon Draisaitl and Josh Samanski were each held pointless and without a shot on goal in a 5-1 defeat to Team USA at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on Sunday, concluding the preliminary stages for Team Germany in second place in Group C at Milano Cortina 2026.

Zach Werenski gave the USA the lead with nine seconds left in the opening period, and Auston Matthews scored twice as part of five unanswered goals for the Red, White & Blue, who finished top of Group A undefeated but as the second seed in the tournament behind Team Canada's better goal differential.

Draisaitl & Samanski found it difficult to generate offence in a tough assignment against Matthew Tkachuk, Brady Tkachuk, and Jack Eichel, or on the man advantage with Team Germany's power play, which went 0-for-3 as the two Oilers skaters failed to record any of the 24 shots faced by Connor Hellebuyck.

Tim Stützle scored Germany's lone goal for his fourth of the tournament, which is tied for the most with Canada's Macklin Celebrini.

Germany will now meet France in the qualifying round on Tuesday for the chance to face Slovakia in the Quarter-Finals on Wednesday.

Germany vs. USA (Feb. 15)
/

Germany vs. USA (Feb. 15)

View the photos from Leon Draisaitl, Josh Samanski & Team Germany's 5-1 defeat to Team USA at Milano Cortina 2026 on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026.

