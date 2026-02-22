OLYMPICS: McDavid, Canada settle for silver in 2-1 overtime loss to United States

Canada's relentless pressure continued into the third, where, despite their trio of wide-open chances in the frame that would've given them a much-deserved lead, none found the back of the net, sending us to overtime to decide the gold medal after plenty of big moments at both ends of the ice.

Hellebuyck made a potential game-saving intervention with an unbelievable paddle save to deny a wide-open net for Toews in front early in the period before coming up clutch again for his nation midway through the final stanza by turning aside Celebrini on a breakaway with a right-pad stop.

MacKinnon then missed another wide-open net for Canada when the puck fell to him on the left side with a wide-open net, but the Colorado captain caught the outside of the post for another major miss for the Canadians right before the midway mark of the final frame with the game still tied 1-1.

After the officials neglected to make the call an unmissable too many men penalty for the United States, the Canadians fittingly found themselves on the penalty kill for four minutes when Sam Bennett went in hard for a rebound before catching Jack Hughes up high with his stick to take a double minor.

Binnington made a heroic save on Matthew Tkachuk to help kill off the first half of Bennett's infraction before Jack Hughes was guilty of his own high stick on Bo Horvat to set up four-on-four with less than four minutes left before the Red & White would have the chance to win it on the power play.

Canada couldn't earn another late power-play winner as they did against Team Finland in the semifinal, as time expired in regulation to send us to three-on-three overtime to determine a champion.

Despite outshooting the United States by a 42-28 margin, it was Jack Hughes who'd be the hero for the U.S.

Canada leaned on McDavid, MacKinnon, and Makar early in the extra period, but a misplay in the offensive zone led to the United States having numbers up ice, where Zach Werenski beat Devon Toews in a puck battle before finding Jack Hughes in the slot to beat Binnington low glove for the golden goal.

The United States earned their third Olympic gold medal on the anniversary of the Miracle on Ice in Lake Placid back in 1980.