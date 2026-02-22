OLYMPICS: McDavid, Canada settle for silver in 2-1 overtime loss to United States

Connor McDavid & Team Canada settle for silver at Milano Cortina 2026 after falling 2-1 in overtime to the United States in the gold-medal game on Sunday at Milano Santigiulia Ice Hockey Arena

Ice Hockey - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 16

© 2026 Getty Images

By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

MILANO -- Not the medal that Canada & Connor McDavid hoped for.

Jack Hughes scored the golden goal for Team USA at 18:19 of overtime as Team Canada & Connor McDavid settled for silver at Milano Cortina 2026 following a 2-1 defeat in the gold-medal game on Sunday.

The Red & White came back for the third time in the playoff stages after the United States took an early lead on Matt Boldy's first goal of the tournament, but Canada responded through Cale Makar with 1:44 left in the second period as part of a dominating final 40 minutes where they outshot the U.S. by a 33-18 margin.

Canada couldn't bury their terrific chances in the final two periods that included a trio of wide-open nets and an extended five-on-three in the middle frame, while also failing to convert on a late power-play opportunity before Hughes played hero by ending the gold-medal game 1:41 into overtime.

McDavid was held pointless for the first time in the tournament, finishing as the Most Valuable Player in his Olympic debut with a record points total of 13 points (2G, 11A) in six games.

Canada vs. United States (Feb. 22)

View the photos of Connor McDavid from Team Canada's 2-1 defeat to the United States in the gold-medal game of Milano Cortina 2026 on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026.

Meeting in the gold-medal game for the eighth time, the long-awaited clash of these two rival hockey nations started as expected with an energetic opening few minutes where Tom Wilson laid a thunderous check on Dylan Larkin to set the physical tone early with one of the biggest hits of the tournament.

But the United States were the first to break through six minutes into the first period, opening the scoring after forward Matt Boldy split the defensive duo of Devon Toews and Cale Makar by flipping it through the middle before sliding home backhand past Jordan Binnington for a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes.

Head Coach Jon Cooper began shuffling his lines during the second period, with McDavid taking shifts alongside Mitch Marner and Mark Stone in addition to his regular deployment with Macklin Celebrini and Nathan MacKinnon, and that resulted in more opportunities for both himself and Canada in the frame.

McDavid had an attempt early in the second period that goaltender Connor Hellebuyck barely fought off to divert his effort outside the near post before he got loose on a breakaway near the 11-minute mark off a terrific feed from Marner, but the Oilers captain couldn't tuck it past the right pad of Hellebuyck.

Canada was further frustrated when they found themselves on an extended five-on-three midway through the period, having 93 seconds of power-play time with both Jake Guentzel and Charlie McAvoy in the penalty box, but failing to generate any meaningful chances on their terrific opportunity to equalize.

With an Olympic-high 19 shots during the second period, Canada was looking like it might have no reward for their best period of the tournament until it was Cale Makar who finally beat Hellebuyck with a perfect wrist shot from the right circle that beat him over the right pad to make it 1-1 with 1:44 in the frame.

Canada's relentless pressure continued into the third, where, despite their trio of wide-open chances in the frame that would've given them a much-deserved lead, none found the back of the net, sending us to overtime to decide the gold medal after plenty of big moments at both ends of the ice.

Hellebuyck made a potential game-saving intervention with an unbelievable paddle save to deny a wide-open net for Toews in front early in the period before coming up clutch again for his nation midway through the final stanza by turning aside Celebrini on a breakaway with a right-pad stop.

MacKinnon then missed another wide-open net for Canada when the puck fell to him on the left side with a wide-open net, but the Colorado captain caught the outside of the post for another major miss for the Canadians right before the midway mark of the final frame with the game still tied 1-1.

After the officials neglected to make the call an unmissable too many men penalty for the United States, the Canadians fittingly found themselves on the penalty kill for four minutes when Sam Bennett went in hard for a rebound before catching Jack Hughes up high with his stick to take a double minor.

Binnington made a heroic save on Matthew Tkachuk to help kill off the first half of Bennett's infraction before Jack Hughes was guilty of his own high stick on Bo Horvat to set up four-on-four with less than four minutes left before the Red & White would have the chance to win it on the power play.

Canada couldn't earn another late power-play winner as they did against Team Finland in the semifinal, as time expired in regulation to send us to three-on-three overtime to determine a champion.

Despite outshooting the United States by a 42-28 margin, it was Jack Hughes who'd be the hero for the U.S.

Canada leaned on McDavid, MacKinnon, and Makar early in the extra period, but a misplay in the offensive zone led to the United States having numbers up ice, where Zach Werenski beat Devon Toews in a puck battle before finding Jack Hughes in the slot to beat Binnington low glove for the golden goal.

The United States earned their third Olympic gold medal on the anniversary of the Miracle on Ice in Lake Placid back in 1980.

