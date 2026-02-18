OLYMPICS: McDavid sets new records as Canada avoids upset to Czechia in quarterfinal

MILANO -- No early Czech-out allowed.

Connor McDavid & Team Canada avoided a shocking upset to Team Czechia in the quarterfinals of Milano Cortina 2026 on Wednesday after Nick Suzuki tied it late in regulation and Mitch Marner scored the overtime winner in a 4-3 comeback victory at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.

The Oilers captain produced two assists to set new Olympic records with his ninth assist and 11th point in four games, picking up helpers on Macklin Celebrini's tournament-leading fifth goal less than four minutes into regulation and Nathan Mackinnon's power-play equalizer in the middle frame.

But it was Canada's depth that came through when it needed it the most after Czechia proved a difficult challenge in the opening 20 minutes, receiving goals from Lukas Sedlak and David Pastrnak before they looked poised for the shock upset when Ondrej Palat gave them a 3-2 lead with only 7:42 left in the third.

Nick Suzuki came up with a vital redirection through the five-hole of Lukas Dostal to make it 3-3 with under four minutes left to push the elimination contest to 10 minutes of three-on-three overtime, where Mitch Marner played hero with a terrific goal 1:22 into sudden death to send Canada to the semifinals.

Goaltender Jordan Binnington came up with a handful of clutch third-period saves, finishing with 21 saves on 24 shots in another overtime elimination victory for Canada after his heroic efforts last February helped lead his nation to victory against team USA in the final of the 4 Nations Face-Off

Canada will play for a medal and will await further results in the quarterfinals to determine their semi-final opponent on Friday.