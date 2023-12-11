POST-GAME: Pickard's preparation pulls through in victory over Devils

EDMONTON, AB – In Calvin Pickard’s case, practice made for the perfect afternoon to secure his first NHL victory in nearly 23 months and help extend his team's win streak to seven games in a row.

The 31-year-old shot-stopper put in a 26-save performance as the First Star in Sunday afternoon’s 4-1 win over the New Jersey Devils at Rogers Place to earn his first NHL victory in an Oilers uniform and his first win in the League since Jan. 28, 2022 when he was a member of the Detroit Red Wings.

Stuart Skinner had started the previous seven games for the Oilers between the pipes, so when it came time for Pickard to step in and provide some necessary relief for their young starting netminder in a challenging matinee matchup against New Jersey, he was sharp and ready for the opportunity.

“You’ve got to show up every day in practice. It's big,” he said post-game on Sunday. “Obviously, I've been in this situation before and when your name's called upon, you’ve just got to go about your business the same way – whether you're playing ten in a row or one out of ten.”