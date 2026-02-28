GAME RECAP: Sharks 5, Oilers 4

FIRST PERIOD

The opening frame was a Shark attack as the home side scored three times from Macklin Celebrini, Michael Misa and Barclay Goodrow to go up 3-1 through 20 minutes, with the lone Oilers goal coming from Draisaitl on the power play.

Edmonton earned an early PP when Kiefer Sherwood tripped Connor Ingram while buzzing by the crease, but it was San Jose who had more chances shorthanded, as the PK duo of Celebrini and Will Smith caused havoc for the Oilers man-advantage unit.

They didn't convert on those chances, but Celebrini was rewarded for his efforts as the breakout star for Canada at the recent Winter Olympics was able to score into an empty cage after Ingram left his crease to retrieve his stick and the Sharks stole the puck from the Oilers in the neutral zone.

San Jose then went on the PP after Spencer Stastney was called for hooking, and just before the penalty expired Misa was able to sneak a shot through Ingrams pads after the goaltender and Jake Walman had trouble locating and freezing the puck to end the potential threat.

The Oilers got their second PP of the afternoon with a much better result than their first attempt as Draisaitl and Connor McDavid executed a give-and-go play to perfection for the German superstar's 31st goal of the season. Draisaitl had two goals and two assists on the team's last four tallies going back to Thursday's 8-1 win in Los Angeles.

The Sharks re-established their two-goal cushion with 2:55 remaining in the frame as former Oilers defenceman John Klingberg's point shot hit a body in front and the puck went right to Goodrow for the bang-bang bury.

"The first 10 minutes, they were the better team," Knoblauch said. "And then we started to simplify our game a little bit more and spend a little more time in the offensive zone. More chances, but just too late."