GAME RECAP: Sharks 5, Oilers 4

SAN JOSE, CA – The Oilers could not overcome a slow start on Saturday afternoon and dropped a 5-4 decision to the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center.
A sloppy opening frame resulted in Edmonton falling behind 3-1, and even though they battled back for 3-3 and 4-4 ties in the third period, San Jose survived to hand the Blue & Orange their fifth loss in six games and a 1-2-0 record on their California road trip. Despite scoring 17 goals on their trek through the Golden State, the Oilers were only able to bank two points.
"It is everybody," Leon Draisaitl said of the defensive struggles. "Everyone is making the wrong reads right now and maybe a little bit of fragile on our decision making. We've got to find a way to fix it."
"It's unfortunate," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch added. "You score three goals in this league, you win most of the time. Four, you should be winning. You shouldn't be forced to score five or six to win."