PREVIEW: Oilers at Panthers (Game 3)

SUNRISE, FL – The dressing room. The rink. The ride to Sunrise.

It all still feels so fresh.

As the Edmonton Oilers arrive back in the Sunshine State for Games 3 & 4 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final, there’s still so much that feels familiar from last year’s championship series, having come back from a 3-0 series deficit only to suffer a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat in Game 7 to the Florida Panthers.

Despite there being a sense of 'sameness' for the Oilers from coming back to the same dressing room and visitors' bench that look precisely like they did when they came one game short of history last year, there's an overarching belief they're a much improved and prepared team heading back to Amerant bank Arena on Monday night to continue the Stanley Cup Final with Game 3 against the Panthers.

“It’s a different, different feeling,” Darnell Nurse told NHL.com on Sunday. “It was very emotional for us. Obviously, a lot of memories come flying back. You get those whenever you return to a place you’ve played before in the playoffs, but losing a Game 7 here is always going to stick with you.”

"We know what their building's like," Evan Bouchard said. "We know how they like to play in their building. They get the last line change, so it's less thinking for us. Just go out there and play, and let them do all the line matching and that sort of thing. It's going to be important for us to play the way we want to play."

Despite the emotions of last year’s loss in the Stanley Cup Final, the Oilers are trying to keep their focus on what’s ahead of them, knowing this is a different year and that they're currently locked into a 1-1 series after splitting two highly competitive and emotional matches in Oil Country in Games 1 & 2.

“I think no matter how much time passes, it'll always be on your mind when you get that close,” Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. “I think everyone's focus is on this season, so no matter what happens, I don't think that changes. We're in a new stage of our season, and we're just focused on what we need to do right now.”