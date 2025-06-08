BLOG: Oilers reset & retool after double OT defeat

SUNRISE, FL – Florida is a popular destination for people looking to recharge their batteries.

And the same could be said about the Oilers this weekend as they look to hit the reset button after Friday's tough double-overtime defeat to the Panthers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The team had a five-hour flight and two-timezone jump on Saturday to process the sudden-death loss before getting back on the ice Sunday at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise.

"That's kind of the name of the game here when you get deep in the playoffs," Connor Brown said. "Finding that balancing act of not getting too high or low. It was an emotional win for us in Game 1, so both teams have kind of felt that. It's a bit of a reset here with travel and hanging with the boys a little on the road and getting ready for Game 3."

The Oilers have won six of their last seven playoff road games including all three in the Vegas Golden Knights' hostile home environment during the second round, giving them plenty of reason for optimism as they enter enemy territory with the championship series tied at one.

"Right after the game there's frustration and the 'what ifs' start going through your head a little bit," Leon Draisaitl said. "But the next day, you move on. You have to. You have no choice. We gotta get ready for tomorrow. Coming in here, looking to play our best game. We're comfortable playing our best on the road, so you just shift your focus."

One player who required a little bit more recuperation time was Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, as the veteran forward was the lone Oiler missing from Sunday's skate. After practice, Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said Nugent-Hopkins will be a game-time decision on Monday.