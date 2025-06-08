Oilers have ‘different feeling’ for return trip to Florida in Stanley Cup Final

SUNRISE, Fla. -- The visitor’s dressing room at Amerant Bank Arena is relatively nondescript.

Unless you are a member of the Edmonton Oilers.

Back on June 24, 2024, it was, at its core, a house of horrors for many of these same Oilers, who were overcome with the rawest of crushing emotions here after suffering a gut-wrenching 2-1 loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. The symbol of their heartbreak that night was captain Connor McDavid, the most talented player on the planet who broke down weeping while sitting at his cubicle, his Cup dream having fallen one goal short.

Twelve months later, the Oilers are back here for yet another Stanley Cup Final, this time for a practice heading into Game 3 of the 2025 Cup Final on Monday (8 p.m. ET: MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC). The focus is obviously on this series, which is tied 1-1, but the memories, however painful, just don’t evaporate with the snap of the fingers.

For defenseman Darnell Nurse, the formula is simple.

Same room. Same arena. Same opponent. Same teams in the Stanley Cup Final.

Different year.

And that, he said, makes being back easier to digest.

“It’s a different, different feeling,” Nurse told NHL.com on Sunday, looking around the room. “It was very emotional for us. Obviously, a lot of memories come flying back. You get those whenever you return to a place you’ve played before in the playoffs, but obviously losing a Game 7 here is always going to stick with you.”