PREVIEW: Oilers at Islanders

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Islanders

ELMONT, NY – For what’ll still go down as a successful 4-2-0 homestand, back-to-back defeats to close out their six-game residency at Rogers Place wasn’t how the Edmonton Oilers wanted to leave themselves hanging as they head to the Big Apple.

The Blue & Orange were owners of an eight-game win streak before suffering back-to-back losses to Sunshine State outfits the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers, where the Oilers players and coaches felt only one of their efforts was anything close to acceptable.

Edmonton recorded 57 shots on Andrei Vasilevskiy and Tampa Bay on Thursday in a 7-4 defeat where they felt that if it wasn’t for the hot netminder, they’d probably be walking away with the two points. On most nights, they would.

Sergei Bobrovsky followed suit for Florida two nights later in the finale of the six-game homestand and made 38 stops in a 5-1 defeat for Edmonton, but they thought their effort – offensively, defensively and collectively – wasn’t close to what they thought was worthy of winning/\.

The Oilers now look to build momentum heading into the holiday break over three games in the New York City metropolitan area beginning Tuesday night at UBS Arena against the New York Islanders.

“We’ve got to find our all-around game,” Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. “I think we're very disappointed in the Tampa Bay game. We felt like we had enough chances and most of the momentum to win that game, and I think we felt that we had to do more offensively to win the game against Florida. In the first period, they came out hungry. They came off losing two games in a row, being shut out two games in a row, and I don't think we're quite ready for it.”

“Last game was probably the first in a while where we really didn't stick to our standard,” forward Leon Draisaitl added. “Three big games before the break."