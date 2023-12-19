PREVIEW: Oilers at Islanders

The Oilers begin a three-game road trip in New York with a visit to UBS Arena to take on the Islanders

GettyImages-1445008210
By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach

The Edmonton Oilers begin a three-game road trip through New York City on Tuesday night against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet West at 5:30 PM MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630CHED.

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Islanders

ELMONT, NY – For what’ll still go down as a successful 4-2-0 homestand, back-to-back defeats to close out their six-game residency at Rogers Place wasn’t how the Edmonton Oilers wanted to leave themselves hanging as they head to the Big Apple.

The Blue & Orange were owners of an eight-game win streak before suffering back-to-back losses to Sunshine State outfits the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers, where the Oilers players and coaches felt only one of their efforts was anything close to acceptable.

Edmonton recorded 57 shots on Andrei Vasilevskiy and Tampa Bay on Thursday in a 7-4 defeat where they felt that if it wasn’t for the hot netminder, they’d probably be walking away with the two points. On most nights, they would.

Sergei Bobrovsky followed suit for Florida two nights later in the finale of the six-game homestand and made 38 stops in a 5-1 defeat for Edmonton, but they thought their effort – offensively, defensively and collectively – wasn’t close to what they thought was worthy of winning/\.

The Oilers now look to build momentum heading into the holiday break over three games in the New York City metropolitan area beginning Tuesday night at UBS Arena against the New York Islanders.

“We’ve got to find our all-around game,” Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. “I think we're very disappointed in the Tampa Bay game. We felt like we had enough chances and most of the momentum to win that game, and I think we felt that we had to do more offensively to win the game against Florida. In the first period, they came out hungry. They came off losing two games in a row, being shut out two games in a row, and I don't think we're quite ready for it.”

“Last game was probably the first in a while where we really didn't stick to our standard,” forward Leon Draisaitl added. “Three big games before the break."

Leon chats with the media following Sunday's Oilers practice

Since defeating the Islanders 4-1 in Knoblauch’s debut behind the bench back on Nov. 13, the Oilers are 10-5-0 to bring themselves back into contention for a Wild Card spot.

But two consecutive defeats are a good reminder that there’s still plenty of ground left to cover and defensive improvements that still need to be made.

“I think what's non-negotiable is just taking shortcuts defensively to create more,” Knoblauch said. “Any good team plays good defence no matter what the score is and that's the way we want to play.”

The Islanders may have lost these two teams' last meeting, but they've earned at least a point in 14 of their 16 games since (9-2-5) – with 13 of them being of the one-goal variety – and return to home ice where they're an impressive 12-1-2 at against the Oilers since 2000-01.

At Sunday’s skate, Coach Knoblauch shuffled the top-nine forwards around to shift some players and combinations in anticipation of having to deal with some line matching on this road trip from not having the last change.

“A little more balance, especially when we're going on the road with other teams being able to match lines with us and we don't have that last change, so they can get their five guys against our top unit as much as possible,” Knoblauch said.  

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was added to the second line with Leon Draisaitl and Warren Foegele, while Evander Kane was lifted to the top unit with Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman.

The line of Nugent-Hopkins, McDavid and Hyman was outscoring their opponents 13-5 with a 65.98 Corsi For Percentage (CF%) in 112:43 of ice time together this season, as per Natural Stat Trick, but building some balance through the lineup to combat line matching was enough for the coaching staff to change things up.

“We just want a little more balanced scoring. It's tough breaking up that line,” he added. “They've been so good those three, but I think it's best for our team for the long run.”

Kris speaks to the media after Sunday's Oilers practice

BY THE NUMBERS

  • The Oilers lead the NHL this season in (per game) cycle chances (11.8), rebound chances (2.8) and expected goals (3.71).
  • The Oilers are 14-for-35 on the PP over their last 11 games (40.0 percent) and are 33-for-36 on the penalty kill (91.7 percent)
  • The Oilers have four players with 30-plus points this season (Bouchard, Draisaitl, Hyman and McDavid)
  • The Islanders have allowed just 16 goals in the first period, the second-fewest in the NHL, while their 40 goals allowed in the third are the fifth-most.
  • Connor McDavid has 28 points (7G, 21A) during his 12-game point streak. This is his eighth career point streak of at least 12 games, tied for fifth-most in NHL history.
  • Bo Horvat has a point in 10 straight games (4G, 6A), his longest career point streak and third-longest active point streak.
  • Evan Bouchard failed to record a point in his last game, snapping his 13-game point streak that was the longest point streak by a defenceman this season. Bouchard is tied with Islanders blueliner Noah Dobson for third in points among defensemen this season with 32, with Dobson's leading the Islanders in scoring as one of four defencemen in the League to lead their team in points.
  • Zach Hyman has scored 14 goals in his last 15 games, including a goal in three straight games.

