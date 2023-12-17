GAME RECAP: Panthers 5, Oilers 1

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers dropped to their second straight defeat on Saturday night in a 5-1 defeat to the Florida Panthers at Rogers Place.
Florida netminder Sergei Bobrovsky made 38 saves, and winger Carter Verhaegehe (2G, 1A) and centre Sam Bennett (1G, 2A) contributed multi-point nights for the visitors in the victory.
The Panthers were shut out in their previous two contests but are now undefeated (6-0-3) in their last nine road visits to Rogers Place with the five-goal effort, while Edmonton has now given up 12 goals in their last two games after outscoring their opponents 39-13 over their previous eight-game win streak.
"We've been happy with how we've been playing and kind of got our season back on track here the last couple of weeks, but the games keep coming fast, so you got to be ready to play all the time," defenceman Brett Kulak said. "Teams are good. They're hungry. They weren't happy with their game coming into this one, and they were hungry around the net and we weren't on our A-game."
Zach Hyman registered his 18th goal of the campaign in the loss, and Connor McDavid produced an assist to extend his point streak to 12 games (7G, 21A).
The Oilers (13-14-1) will be back in action on Tuesday night when they begin a three-game road trip against the New York Islanders.